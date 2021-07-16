Have you ever felt strangely drawn to act in some way? And, only afterward, realized God had shown you the future?
My grandfather worked several blocks from my grandparents’ home. On a dark night, my grandmother suddenly got up, dressed like a man, shoved her hair under one of his hats, and hurried to his work. She sensed he was in danger.
Stepping into the store, she found a robber with my grandfather. Immediately, the thief bolted and ran.
This grandmother, my mom’s mom, was an ordained Nazarene minister. She was renowned for her faithfulness to God. My family always thought it was because of her closeness to the Lord that He showed her the future that night.
Scripture is filled with famous figures who saw the future. Consider Deborah, who knew how the enemy general Sisera would die. Samuel knew King Saul would lose his throne. Elijah knew of the coming drought. Daniel knew of the destruction of the temple. The list goes on and on.
But what about obscure figures? Are there any unnamed characters in Scripture whom God chose to show the future?
Consider the man with the jug.
One day, this man felt strangely drawn to the edge of the city where he met two men. The two followed him home. Those men then spoke with the head of the household, asking to see his guest room.
Only later would the man with the jug know the role he played for God.
Jesus arrived that evening. It was a Thursday. He brought with Him the twelve and ate dinner in that upstairs room. This was the night before His crucifixion.
The two men were Peter and John. Jesus had told them that a man with a jar of water would be waiting for them at the edge of the city and would lead them to the house.
“Then came the day of Unleavened Bread, on which the Passover lamb had to be sacrificed. So Jesus sent Peter and John saying, ‘Go and prepare the Passover for us, that we may eat it.’ They said to Him, ‘Where will You have us prepare it?’ He said to them, ‘Behold, when you have entered the city, a man carrying a jar of water will meet you. Follow him into the house that he enters ...’” Luke 22:7-10
Jesus also told Peter and John to approach the master of the house, to ask to be shown the large, furnished upper room.
Jesus said, “Tell the master of the house, ‘The Teacher says to you, Where is the guest room where I may eat the Passover with my disciples?’ And he will show you a large upper room furnished; prepare it there.” Luke 22:11-13
Jesus knew all that would happen, but the man with the jug had no idea. He just felt led to meet two men at the edge of the city. Only later, as I said, would he realize the part he played in one of the most sacred events in Scripture — the Last Supper.
Must you be special to be led by God? The man with the jug isn’t even named in the Bible.
You may find yourself guided by a feeling or a dream. A series of events may tug at you, too coincidental to be sheer coincidence. You may even be led by a miracle.
Draw close to God and listen.
Solomon said it plainly: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
As you learn to see Him leading you and then start to act on His guidance, God will develop trust in you. And you in Him. The same trust the man with the jug felt. He didn’t know the reason, he only knew he was to go to the edge of the city with a water jug, meet two men and lead them back to where he lived.
The more you trust and act, the more you will be shown.
Do it. Show Him your faithfulness. And get ready for God to show you the future.