Essays on Faith: Blessed assurance that there is a Heaven

As a young child, I often awoke crying with pain in my legs. It took only a few seconds for my father to appear with a bottle of rubbing alcohol. He’d sit on the side of my bed, pour alcohol into one of his cupped palms, rub his hands together and then message my legs until they stopped hurting and I slept.
One long ago summer day, during the polio epidemic, I had spent several hours playing games with my friend, Jason, and sharing a cup of lemonade. Less than 48 hours later, Jason came down with a high fever and, when the usual remedies didn’t lower it, he was rushed to a hospital in Charleston where countless tests were done and polio was confirmed.
Polio (poliomyelitis) is a contagious, historically devastating disease. At the height of the polio epidemic in 1952, nearly 60,000 cases with more than 3,000 deaths were reported in the United States alone. However, with widespread vaccination, polio occurring through natural infection was eliminated from the United States by 1979 and the Western hemisphere by 1991.
When my parents heard the news about Jason, they were, of course, very sorry and concerned about him, but were also anxious about their own child.
But what could they do except wait and pray?
And that’s what they did. An around-the-clock prayer vigil was established at the small community church for the two children and, in fact, for every child everywhere who might be plagued with this debilitating disease.
Nevertheless, in about a week, I contracted a fever and cried pitifully with pain in my legs. My father went for the doctor, who immediately came to the house, examined me and administered medication. He then sat right by my bedside instructing my mother in the use of cold compresses to keep the fever under control. This was an all-night vigil by the doctor and my parents, but when the morning sun crept over the crest of the Appalachian mountains, my fever had broken and I was asking for food.
Tests confirmed that I’d been afflicted with a mild case of polio, leaving me with only a slight deformity in one leg. Jason survived the disease but had to wear a brace on one leg for a while. However, he grew up and lived a normal life.
At a time when many children were dying of polio and others were being severely crippled for life, Jason and I, by the Grace of God, escaped relatively easily?
However, my legs never completely stopped hurting, especially at night, and my dad was always there with his bottle of alcohol.
This is one of the many things I remember about him. He was always there when I needed him. Yet, now and then, when life deals a crushing blow, self-pity dictates the question: Where is he now?
It took several months after my father died for me to accept that he was really gone. Suddenly, I felt painfully lost. I missed him terribly. I prayed in vain to see him in a dream. What’s worse, I couldn’t conjure his face to my mind’s eye or remember the sound of his voice.
Sadly, I began to doubt Heaven‘s existence. If my father didn’t go to Heaven, then, surely, no one did. In my estimation, except for Jesus Christ, my father was the kindest man who ever walked the earth! In a panic, I thought, “What if I never see him again?”
But then, something wonderful happened. I was sleeping soundly when a flood of happiness washed over me; the sun warmed my body, and all around me were daisies blowing in the breeze. I was literally surrounded by them — walking among them.
The daisy had been my father’s favorite flower.
And there in the distance, I saw him — his abundant black hair glistening in the sunshine — the smile so familiar. He waved to me and I ran toward him, but the faster I ran, the farther away he became. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get close to him. I awakened with outstretched arms.
I lay there for a while basking in the warmth of where I’d been and what I’d seen; soaking up the sweetness of looking upon my earthly father’s smiling face; disappointed that I couldn’t touch him and yet, oh, so grateful that God had allowed me to see him in a dream, albeit for a short time; and secure in the knowledge that he is in Heaven, happily walking in sunshine among the flowers he loved.
Happy tears trickled from the corners of my eyes as I recalled the words of a well-known hymn:
“Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine
O what a foretaste of glory divine ...”