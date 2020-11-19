Last night, while I was sleeping, I visited the home of my youth where so many lovely memories were born. As I strolled through the paradise that was my yard, I surveyed several fruit trees, rose bushes and a long grape arbor, its abundant foliage heavy with succulent purple grapes. Adding to the picturesque setting was the Kanawha River, only a stone’s throw away.
Inside the house, I saw my father sitting in his favorite chair smoking his pipe and reading a newspaper.
I adored my father.
Following the wonderful aroma that filled the house led me to the kitchen where my mother, wearing a blue apron, was clearly involved in preparations for an important occasion.
Our kitchen was a wonderland of appetizing foods and delightful scents that were beyond description. As I attempted to take it all in, my eyes paused briefly on a couple of pans of puffy, homemade rolls rising out of their containers and several mouth-watering pies waiting to be consumed. There were the traditional pumpkin pies; spicy apple with a flaky, golden lattice crust; and my father’s favorite, coconut crème.
A golden brown turkey on a large platter rested on the kitchen table. A huge pan of bread that had been broken into small pieces sat on the table beside it. This included homemade cornbread and crackers. My mother had chopped onions and celery and cooked them until they were tender before adding them to the bread for stuffing. The cooking of these two items enhanced the pleasing aroma that already pervaded every inch of the house.
The dining room table was covered with a white tablecloth and beautifully adorned with a vase of yellow flowers. It was set with our “special occasion” dishes and silverware.
I watched as relatives arrived and Dad carried the turkey in from the kitchen and began carving it.
Mother brought the rest of the food to the table and everyone sat down and joined hands while my father said grace.
“Dear God, as we gather around this bountiful table with our family, we thank You for the many ways You provide for us, comfort us and protect us. May our hearts be full of thanksgiving not only today but every day of our lives. We thank You for this food. Please bless it to the nourishment of our bodies and bless the hands that prepared it. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
The plates were filled to overflowing with the delightful foods my mother had prepared, and amid laughter and lively conversation of people I loved and who loved me. I awakened feeling warm and cozy.
And a little sad.
It’s time, once again, to honor a tradition that most of us have been paying tribute to our whole lives. It is a time to be thankful for our many blessings, a time to express gratitude for each beloved friend and family member, each lovingly prepared plate of food. It is a day of peace, a day of oneness, a day of celebration and a day of love. We are blessed beyond measure.
Thanksgiving brings families together and creates lasting memories.
But this year is different.
Our country is in the middle of a deadly pandemic and we are told by doctors and government officials that we should forgo large gatherings this year for the safety of everyone.
It’s difficult to imagine Thanksgiving without a family gathering.
But God always knows what we need and precisely when we need it.
And He often blesses us with a beautiful dream