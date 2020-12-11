Most of us have a favorite season and a favorite holiday. Some might prefer the stillness of winter to the heat of summer or the freshness of spring to the crispness of autumn. Perhaps your favorite holiday is Easter because it comes in springtime or Fourth of July because you enjoy picnics, ice cream, watermelon and fireworks. Or maybe you really love Halloween with all its spookiness and trick or treating. And of course, everyone loves Christmas.
All seasons have their cherished qualities and all holidays are special. But even if we enjoy one season or holiday over another, we should never hurry away from the present moment.
Be present to life as it unfolds. Trust in God and appreciate both the small and large blessings that each day holds. Be patient as you eagerly wait for life’s surprises.
If you sometimes say to yourself, “Holidays aren’t what they used to be.” You’re right. When they all run together from the Fourth of July through Christmas, something is lost to be sure.
If you’re like me, you’ve been seeing Christmas decorations in stores since early September. About the same time they put Halloween paraphernalia on the shelves, they add Christmas items, too. It makes it easier, I suppose.
Everyone I talk to says, “Oh, my! the time goes so fast. It just whizzes by.” Well, of course, it does. We measure time by holidays. Before one is over, we’re already into the next, and the next, and on and on.
Practically everyone I know has their Christmas tree up either before Thanksgiving or the day after. When I was growing up — and when my children were young — things were very different. Holidays were celebrated one at a time. What a unique concept that would be today.
Only after celebrating the last summer holiday, Labor Day, with family get-togethers, picnics, boating and other activities, did we begin thinking of the next special day — Halloween. Most people loved Halloween, especially children. It was enjoyed thoroughly and we didn’t even consider the next holiday until this one was over.
Thanksgiving, one of the most important days of the year, finally arrived. It was anticipated with excitement by almost everyone. It was a day of giving thanks for our many blessings, and for most families, it meant a huge feast, football and unforgettable family gatherings.
Then came the big one. The major celebration of the year. The cherry on the sundae ... Christmas!
Believe it or not, most of the beauty of each of these holidays was anticipation, getting more excited each day. One by one, we savored them — sucked as much joy out of each as possible before going on to the next. When I was a child, Thanksgiving weekend ushered in the Christmas season. There was no big rush. It was the ultimate “savoring” season; the time for decorating, baking cookies, caroling, shopping for gifts and gathering with family and friends. It was truly the most wonderful time of the year. Ah, to experience that feeling just one more time.
Thomas Wolfe wrote the words, “You Can’t Go Home Again,” but that doesn’t make me long for the past any less. However, Corinthians 2 tells me I must let go of the past, live in the present and look forward to the future.
But, unfortunately for me, my mind can’t erase what my heart won’t set free. So I’m striving not to dwell on the past, but to revel instead in the magnificent power of the Holy Presence that is eternally in season.