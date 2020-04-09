Essays on Faith: Celebrate the Son Rise all the time

As we approach Easter Sunday and experience a Son Rise service to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus from the tomb, to bring a new beginning and new life into our very being, I would like to approach this subject from another angle.
Several years ago when my husband and I were the youth leaders in our little Baptist church in Cross Lanes, someone asked the question, “Why Son Rise service just at Easter?”
After much discussion and prayer, we came to the conclusion that the sun rises somewhere every morning, so why not celebrate?
We chose the fall of the year to have another service. The weather was gorgeous and the results were amazing.
We invited other church youth groups to participate. A young man from another church was responsible for the devotional part of the service. My memory fails me as to the other segments of the service, but it was a success. The support of parents and other adults in the community was encouraging and the fellowship was GREAT!
“For where one or two are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.” Matthew 18:20 (NKJV).
So dare to do new things, get new ideas for worship, and God will guide you into a wonderful experience.
When we face uncertain times, such as now, our best resource for comfort, guidance and assurance is the Lord, so remember “this is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (NKJV) Psalm 118:24.
God bless you always.