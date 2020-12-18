Christmas is well on its way. The Christmas season is easily identifiable by large Christmas displays in stores, Christmas songs on the radio, lights on neighbors’ houses and the smell of anything peppermint.
Ancient Christians used to prepare for Christmas by fasting, increased prayer, and almsgiving for 40 days, then they would celebrate the feast for 12 days afterwards. Now, we are sick of Christmas and preparing for the next holiday by the second day of Christmas.
The days of midnight Christmas Eve services are coming to a crawl, making Christmas church services a short reminder of what Christmas is all about. To many Americans, Christmas is celebrated by having Christmas dinner and opening presents in their pajamas around the tree.
While all that sounds fun, Christmas is about way more than fun. Christmas, for Christians, is about our salvation. Xboxes and new purses are nice, but they don’t compare to eternal life with God and the avoidance of eternal punishment. Is it just that straight forward? Yes, I believe it is.
So how do we break the cycle of a secular Christmas and get back to what Christmas is supposed to be about, meanwhile not turning people away from their faith because they love the “Christmas feeling”?
We can still do quite a bit of “secular Christmas,” while still being true to ourselves as Christians. Christmas decorations, for example, are mostly good. I guess it’s nice that we are spending so much time preparing our homes and communities for the coming of Christ, but let’s make sure to not forget who we are doing this for.
It should be that we are decorating to welcome the King, yet many Christmas decorations, songs, etc. have no mention of the Lord. Maybe we could add some religious pictures or biblical quotes concerning the coming of the Messiah.
I mentioned that the ancient Christians used to fast in preparation for Jesus’ birth. This meant that they ate only one meal a day, and cut out meat and animal products from their diet. Besides all of the very important spiritual reasons for fasting, I also think giving up certain foods, and feasting on the feast itself, makes things more special.
Perhaps doing more with our families in serving the homeless during Christmastime would help remind us that we are fortunate throughout the entire year, and it would be good for us to share the food that we would normally eat with the less fortunate.
Then we have possibly the most spiritually-destructive part of Christmas: the gifts. A small gift to remind us of the Gift of Jesus Christ isn’t the worst thing, however, I think we often forget that Christmas is Jesus’ birthday and think that it’s ours.
What would Jesus want for His birthday? He already received gold, frankincense and myrrh, so what’s left? I believe that He would appreciate it most if we gave gifts to the churches and to the homeless. Why not give to the Church or a philanthropic organization in someone’s honor? That way, your gift to them is actually treasure in their heavenly account.
How about our children? How can we teach them how to celebrate a Christian Christmas without taking all the fun out for them? Maybe we could get them different types of presents than they would receive for their birthdays. Spiritual gifts, crosses or Bibles, for example. We should teach them to give to the poor, so a gift in their honor to the poor is definitely worth doing. Maybe buying them an experience, something you would participate in with them, rather than a toy they will soon get sick of.
We need to get creative in a way that allows those who do not fully understand the gravity of this holiday to begin to learn the meaning of Christmas, while keeping them from feeling excluded from the festivities.
With the world in the state that it is in today, many people are not so excited about Christmas this year. Families are not able to come together for Christmas dinner from fear of the pandemic. Many have lost loved ones. There just isn’t a feeling of peace and joy right now.
If gathering for Christmas dinner with family and friends is the cause of your joy, then I can see how you would be very disappointed with Christmas this year. If you’ve lost someone close to you, I understand why holiday gatherings may be difficult for you. If you don’t have the resources to buy your family presents this year, I feel your frustration.
There are many reasons that your Christmas might be ruined this year, but one reason that Christmas can never be ruined: Christ is born.
The Nativity of Christ is a feast for the underdog, the poor, the destitute, the lonely, the afflicted, the oppressed, the hopeless. If we have Christ, it is impossible for us to be any of those things, because we are rich beyond belief, inheritors of the Kingdom, sons and daughters of God, sharers in the nature of Jesus Christ. God is love and His incarnation is an expression of His love and mercy towards us.
This Christmas, let us not sit in pity, thinking of ourselves and our misery. Let us go, first to church to receive the blessing from the Cause of blessings, Christ our God, and then let us take that blessing and share it with those we love, and those who we don’t know enough to love yet.
Rejoice, for God is with us! (cf. Isaiah 7:14; Matthew 1:23)