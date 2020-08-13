It took me a long while to realize that stress can make you ill. I had to experience it first-hand, and it wasn’t easy.
It should have been a no-brainer. I grew up with a father who was a kind-hearted, seemingly easy-going man who gave the impression that he didn’t have a care in the world. But he was a lesson in contrast. In actuality, almost everything was stressful for him. He worried a lot.
I have vivid memories of his turning up a Maalox bottle and taking a big drink several times a day and walking the floor late at night, drinking glass after glass of whole milk to ease the pain in his stomach that was finally diagnosed as bleeding ulcers.
Then the heart attacks commenced -- one after another until there were five.
He died at 63.
My mother, on the other hand, was happy-go-lucky. Although she’d have you believe she was a worrier, it was a façade. She had a soft heart and was often seen helping someone in need, but there’s no denying that when push came to shove, nothing caused her to worry excessively or become overly stressed.
She lived life on her own terms to the ripe old age of 85.
Unfortunately, I inherited my father’s “worry” genes. Before I was out of my 20s, I was taking nitroglycerin for angina, suffering the horrendous pain of migraine headaches regularly and experiencing the agonies of irritable bowel syndrome. For years, I was in and out of doctors’ offices trying to find help for these maladies, with moderate success.
But it wasn’t until much later, when my blood pressure went completely off the charts and I was hospitalized several times within a year, that one wonderful doctor looked into my eyes and said, “You’re a sensitive person. I understand.” From that moment on, I knew I’d get the help I needed.
And I did.
It didn’t happen overnight. But over a period of a few years, I began to get better. The headaches became less frequent, I carried my nitroglycerin as a precaution but rarely had to take it and even the IBS symptoms lessened to some degree. Once the doctor made me understand that stress was the primary cause of most of my ills, I was able to think differently and work on managing the stress. With his help, I soon learned to laugh more, love more and take life less seriously.
He taught me about meditation, breathing exercises and early morning walks in the rain. Above all, he taught me that it is vital to pull away from the world once in a while -- to push the pause button occasionally and retreat into that private place in your soul where it is only you and God.
At long last, I’ve learned that when things start to pile up and I begin to feel pressured, it’s time to stop the world and get off for a while.
If I’ve been dwelling on worries, regrets or deadlines, I stop, take a deep breath and imagine a tranquil scene. I see myself sitting by the ocean, taking a walk in the woods, or meditating in a quiet, restful place. My body relaxes and tension fades.
One day last winter, we were blessed with an unexpected snowfall. I took a walk. Looking up at the grey sky, I impulsively opened my mouth, stuck out my tongue and was delighted with the sensation of cold, wet snowflakes landing on it. I found myself giggling like a child and imagined neighbors watching from their windows, speculating that I’d taken leave of my senses, but it didn’t matter.
It was so refreshing to become like a child again, seeing the world with a sense of awe and wonder. I was energized and happy for the rest of the day.
That night, I considered other activities that might delight my senses. There must be more!
And then, a mind picture appeared like a dream.
It was me and my best friend, lying on the cool grass on a summer day watching puffy, white clouds float by and giggling as we determined which object or animal each cloud resembled. On the way home, I stopped to smell a fragrant rose on a neighbor’s bush.
What pleasant memories! Why do we forgo life’s simple pleasures as we grow older?
Walking in the rain, frolicking in the snow or strolling through the woods as autumn leaves fall around us cost nothing and give so much pleasure.
Play feeds the body, spirit and soul.
I thank God for sending someone to revive my playful nature, which blesses me at every level of my being.
"Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven.” -- Matt.18:3.