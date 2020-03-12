Essays on Faith: Children, and a good memory, are a gift from God

Sadly, after our children grow up and have families of their own, some of them rarely find time for family gatherings. It’s almost impossible to get everyone together at the same time. Some move away and others have important jobs that keep them busy, even on holidays. In our family, it seems there’s always someone absent from every occasion: a missing link in the family chain.
But, this weekend, to my surprise and delight, I suddenly found myself in a room with my five grown children. No one else; just them and me!
When I remarked, “All five of my children are in the same room,” my son spoke up, “That doesn’t happen very often.”
“No, it doesn’t,” I answered, “and I love it.”
As I sat there trying to contain the love that filled my heart as it centered on these special people, and fearing this may never happen again in my lifetime, I couldn’t prevent my mind from traveling back to the happiest days of my life — when these five adults were children.
As I closed my eyes to concentrate, I thanked God for one of His greatest gifts — a good memory! — I could still see it clearly:
Summertime.
Most days were about the same.
As soon as they were up, the children had breakfast, got dressed and headed outside to meet up with neighborhood friends and play until lunch time. There was never a lack of fun things to do. They rode bikes, hiked into the woods not far from our house, waded the small creek that ran through our neighborhood and anything else they could invent to entertain themselves. It amused me that my kids hated going to school, yet, during summer vacation, “playing school” seemed to be great fun.
Ours was a new subdivision and the building was temporarily halted two houses up the hill from ours. That’s where the woods began. The kids loved going into the cool green forest to explore and, some days, when they sensed it was lunchtime, they came home and asked me to fix lunches so they could have a picnic under the trees.
Whether they shared their lunches with ants under a large tree in the forest or with the family dog at the kitchen table, afterward, they went back to their play and didn’t come home until dinnertime.
But they were never so far away that they couldn’t tell when it was time to go home for dinner. Whether it was instinct or the fact that fathers began coming home from work, they knew.
And home they came.
With dirty faces and hands, grimy clothes, shoes that had to be removed just inside the door, and with ravenous appetites, they came!
After cleanup, everyone was seated for dinner.
When dinner was over, they couldn’t wait to get back outside and reconnect with friends to enjoy the last remnants of daylight.
Our neighborhood was loaded with kids. They gathered in the evenings and played outside games for hours. When it was almost dark, porch lights began to dot the neighborhood, signaling the kids that it was time to go home.
Occasionally, we surprised our children. Instead of turning on the porch light, we’d step outside and one of us would say, “Who wants ice cream?”
“I do! I do!” came the lively replies along with some hand clapping and jumping up and down. So we’d all pile in the station wagon we had at the time and head for the nearest ice cream shop.
How they loved this simple pleasure. They’d be as dirty as little piglets from playing outside all day, and by the time their ice cream melted and ran down to their elbows, it was definitely time to march them straight to the bathtub the minute we got home. Sometimes there’d be a board game or story before bed, but more often, they were tired, happy kids ready for a night of battery recharging before waking to another busy day.
Those were amazing days. Remembering them fills my heart with joy and my eyes with tears.
The Bible tells us repeatedly in His Word that all children are a gift from God. Every single life, every single child, is a reward and blessing. Whether they’re bringing parents pride and joy, or teaching us how to be more patient and forgiving, children are a gift from God and a source for the growth of His Kingdom here on Earth.
My children are the greatest blessings in my life. They’ve given me so many beautiful memories over the years. Each has done his or her part to make every day memorable. I can’t imagine life without them.
Thank you, God, for blessing me beyond measure.