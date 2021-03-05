I think God has a wonderful sense of humor, don’t you? I know for sure His family down here does. I’m sure we all have stories from our churches that are very humorous.
And at this point in time, we all need a little fun. I could use a lot of fun, believe me.
When I was a little girl, our Sunday school superintendent would ask the children to come up front and sing a song before the pastor spoke. On one particular Sunday, I was supposed to walk up and sing “Jesus Loves Me.”
No one knew that my brother had talked me into singing a different song, assuring me that it was OK with my mother. So I sashayed to the front of the church and belted out the theme song from Davy Crockett!
After I had kids of my own, I enjoyed teaching Sunday school, Bible school and youth programs. It was always a race trying to get three kids to church on time, especially with one in a car seat.
One morning, we all raced in the church door and filed into our pew when I glanced sideways at my family, sort of inspecting the troops.
Suddenly I noticed something was missing. I elbowed my son and whispered, “We forgot the baby in her car seat, go get her!” Everyone sitting around us got a kick out of that little mishap.
My oldest daughter swears that the opposite happened to her. She says another time we started home from church without her and had to turn around. That may or may not have happened ... I’m pleading the fifth.
Teaching young people takes a special kind of stamina. I must have had it because I loved working with teenagers. Another sweet lady stuck with me through everything we did. We joked that we were partners in crime. We had all-night rock-a-thons, pizza parties and Christmas plays.
Later, after one of the girls married and moved away, she came home to visit. She hugged me and said, “I just directed my first Christmas play with the teens in our church. How did you keep from killing us? I want to apologize for every mean thing I ever did to you.”
This is the same young lady that put plastic black ants in my bed when we went to a weekend retreat!
The church bought a new passenger van and I wore it out taking those kids all over the country. Our pastor said the first night I took them out in it, he walked the floor till we got home. It was music to my ears as we drove home. I would hear someone say, “Hey, take me home last.” Sometimes no one wanted the evening to end.
I won’t write about the shenanigans, the stitches or the tournaments we lost. Because, well, what happens in the youth group stays in the youth group, right? We were an honorable bunch and we all had that sense of humor that seems to prevail in the family of God.