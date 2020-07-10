Essays on Faith: Diamonds falling from a birthday sky

It seems so silly now. How could I ever be so naïve or gullible? Yes, it was so. It was always the longest day — besides Christmas, of course.
The sun is so strong. The sunbeams just shoot at you like daggers. Better put on some sunscreen so I won’t burn. This day is as long as the sun is hot. Would it ever get dark outside? Why did it take so long? With great anticipation and curiosity, however, I would indeed wait.
I had been good all day. That is to say, I did what I was told. My best friend, Joey L., and I had baked some mud pies for the special occasion and decorated them accordingly. I tried to remain occupied so I wouldn’t wonder what the surprise was. All I knew was that when it got dark, something special would happen. This is what Mom told me. Mom never lied to me.
Everyone at home was too busy to play with me. “You must go out and play,” they all would say. They were too busy for me. Whenever I entered the room, it was as if I would interrupt them. A hush would fall as deep as I wanted the dusk to fall. My brother just laughed. He always laughed. Patience can be quite irritating. Just because he was older, he thought he was smarter. Back then, I believed him. He always won at cards and Monopoly. He must be smart.
Dad would talk to me if he was here, but he was working. I would have to wait for him to close the store. Again, that would be after dark. Everything had to wait until after dark. Why was that so important?
Dusk was falling now and the night grew ever nearer. Soon we would go for a walk, and Dad would be home when we got back. My surprise was becoming inevitable. It seemed to take forever. By the time we got to the riverbank, all the traffic had stopped. Was everyone, even strangers, waiting to see what the surprise was?
Look in the sky! It was like falling diamonds, exploding with thunderous applause. Everyone seemed too happy, so I knew it wasn’t a war, although it sounded like it. I could think of a line from a song we would sing in school — “And the rockets’ red glare.” Each new burst of color would take our breath away even more than the previous explosion. The thunder was pounding through my chest. I wanted to run to pick up the little pieces of diamonds that fell to the ground.
My eyes are filled with color and stars. Just when we got home, there was even more of a surprise. My favorite! The sweet aroma of strawberries filled the air. We were having strawberry shortcake and vanilla ice cream.
Everyone came over. They had presents, too. The best present was the party. Even Joey came over to see me. He was really shy, so I knew how important I was.
It was on this very day my mom told me that all the celebration was just for me. I was that special. I could hardly believe it — but my mom never lied. Perhaps it was just for me, and perhaps good moms everywhere were telling their kids how special they were.
Even now, although I know my birthday is July 5, I will always remember how special my mom made me feel. That is the best gift.