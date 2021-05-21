Did you ever hear a teacher asking young students, “Do you have on your listening ears?” Clip on your listening ears and hear what God’s Word says about our children.
The Bible mentions our children, grandchildren, sons and daughters over 1,300 times. Family is of utmost importance to God. I firmly believe that you and I have no greater priority than getting our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren into heaven.
Grandma, grandpa, if your own children aren’t telling their kids about Jesus, then guess who falls next in line? Pick up the baton and start marching; you can become the spiritual leader. Ask Jesus for guidance, be a Godly example and take them to church. Read his Word to them, they will learn to love it even as you do.
The Bible speaks about “your children’s children” more than any other family relationship. And rightly so; look around, how many grandparents are raising their grandbabies today?
Our children too shall serve Him, for they shall hear from us about the wonders of the Lord. Generations yet unborn shall hear of all the miracles He did for us. (Psalms 22: 30-31)
Do you have on your listening ears? That verse doesn’t say their school teachers will tell them about God. It doesn’t say the neighbors will tell them about God. It says our kids are going to serve God because we are going to tell them about Him. Plain and simple. Have you? Will you?
Maybe you don’t think it’s your place to teach or tell your kids and grandkids about Jesus. What if they grow up with that same mindset and remain closemouthed and aloof concerning God and His love? How many silent generations will it take to remove God entirely from our nation? Don’t become the first generation in your lineage to erase God from your family.
Take those children by the hand and start serving Him. Don’t worry that you aren’t perfect. Who is? Don’t think that you’re too far away from God to come home. We’ve all been where you are. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Everyone surely has. Look into the eyes of those babies, they need you to lead them. I tell my grandkids that Jesus makes great big footprints that are easy for us to walk in.