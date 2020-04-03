Essays on Faith: Don't stuff away your feelings

It has been said that feelings are like children; you don’t want them driving the car but you shouldn’t stuff them in the trunk either!
A friend sent me a rather touching video this afternoon. It brought tears to my eyes and I had to confess that I seem to be crying more often these days than I did in the past. In fact, I was considered a little hard-hearted when I was younger.
My best friend and I enjoyed going to the movies together when our children were small. Luckily, we had agreeable husbands who’d watch the kids while we had an occasional night out.
If the movie we chose happened to be the least bit sad, my friend couldn’t hold back the tears. Sometimes, when we left the theater, her eyes were swollen and red and her nose was a little bulbous from all the wiping she’d done. She got quite angry with me because I didn’t shed a tear. Actually, it was all I could do to keep from laughing. To me, movies were only make-believe. Good acting; that’s all. But she lived it! She still gets sad when I mention a certain movie -- many years later.
But as the years passed, she had a few chances to laugh at me. I told her recently about crying while watching a TV movie and she giggled. “I’m so happy to hear that,” she said. “It’s about time I get to call you a crybaby.”
I’d say it has something to do with getting older, but my friend’s getting older, too, and she’s not crying anymore! So what’s wrong with me?
Sometimes, I hear a song and get teary-eyed; think about someone who died a long time ago and start sobbing; watch a patriotic video and have to wipe away the tears; hear about someone suffering with a terminal disease and get very sad.
And don’t you dare show me pictures of homeless animals from the animal shelter or tell me an animal cruelty story! That one puts me right over the edge! And I avoid the part of the newspaper like the plague that has pictures of the sad little faces of dogs and cats who want to be adopted!
I’ve been reading a book that makes me cry. It's a wonderful book; it's just sad. I should have finished it days ago, but when I start feeling too sad, I know it’s time to stop and do something else, like a workout or a walk.
My son says it’s an issue of “mind over matter.” Perhaps he’s right.
But there’s another theory I like better: When God made us, He thought of everything.
Tears are therapeutic. I found seven reasons why crying is good for us:
Tears help us see
Tears kill bacteria
Tears remove toxins
Crying can elevate mood
Crying lowers stress
Tears build community
Tears release feelings
So you see, when we cry, our bodies are doing something good for us.
However, sometimes agonizing feelings are caused by something more serious than watching a sad movie or reading a sad book. When that happens, we need more help dealing with them.
Our granddaughter, a college student, lost one of her best friends in a car accident. The details of the accident were horrifying and unbelievable. She was upset and depressed. Her mother was concerned about her. I tried talking with my granddaughter, but she didn’t seem to hear me. I felt helpless.
A lifelong friend passed away after a short illness. I learned about it when my husband showed me his picture in the obituary. I was shocked and couldn’t understand why this good friend didn’t let me know he was ill. I would like to have had the opportunity to talk with him -- to say things I never got around to saying. I felt cheated.
I grew up with an aunt who was only three months older than I. We spent summers together and made the most beautiful memories. Sadly, she has been afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. I haven’t been able to talk with the person I grew up with for a long while. She hardly recognizes my voice on the phone. I feel angry!
It’s often difficult to get through the days with feelings like these plaguing me.
But, as I recall my Christian teachings, I know we must not allow our emotions to control us.
Nor should we deny them.
We manage them by growing in our walk with God, seeking to know more of Him through scripture and sharing more of our hearts with Him through prayer. Christian fellowship is also important. As we journey with fellow believers, we help one another grow in faith as well as in emotional maturity.