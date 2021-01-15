I once asked my teen-aged son why he insisted on staying up so late after the rest of the family retired. His answer: “I hate giving up the day.” Initially, I was surprised, but then had to admit that he probably inherited that characteristic from me: It’s not unusual for me to see the light of a new day before closing my eyes on the old one.
Endings hurt my heart: the end of an especially nice day, or any day for that matter. The end of my favorite season, a lovely song, a friendship, a visit with people whose company I enjoy, the end of a life — and the end of the Christmas holidays.
In short, saying goodbye to anything or anyone I love is painful!
It’s Jan. 2. Mr. H. and I reluctantly take down the Christmas tree. We have a system: Mr. H. removes the ornaments and places them on the coffee table. I sit on the sofa, a cup of tea nearby, pick up the ornaments one by one and relive their history. Not all, but most have a special meaning. I get teary eyed when I talk about the ones that were made by our children in their early years of school. A tiny framed picture of one of our grandsons when he was only about 4 years old brings tears every time. (He’s married now.)
There are the super old ones that each of us claimed when our parents passed away. We grew up seeing them on our tree. And we must not forget the special ornaments of the past ten years that appeared on our tree anonymously.
I quietly weep as I wrap each treasure in tissue paper for another year, always with the uneasy feeling that I may never see them again.
Yes, endings hurt my heart, but I know that, with this job finally done, it’s time to dry my eyes and move on.
It’s a new year!