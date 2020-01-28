Essays on Faith: Enjoy life's detours

This afternoon, on my way home from an appointment, I took a wrong turn at an intersection I’d traveled through many times before. Instead of going straight when the light changed, as I always do, I had a senior moment and turned left.
I felt foolish and exasperated, even thought about turning around, but after berating myself for at least two minutes, it occurred to me that I could get home by way of this road, too, although it may take a little longer.
Chuckling, I said aloud, “All roads lead to home.”
And drove on.
I once heard that a truly happy person is one who enjoys the scenery on a detour.
How could I not enjoy it? Along with less traffic than my usual route, the beautiful countryside boasted two-story farmhouses with tin roofs and chickens pecking around for food. Seeing those chickens made me think of a recent exchange with a friend.
My friend and I were discussing our children when I said, “One of our daughters sometimes complains that she didn’t have a happy childhood. Her siblings don’t feel the same. During one of her complaining sessions, her sister said to her, 'Sounds like you grew up in a different household than I did. I don’t remember things that way at all! I remember many happy times. Actually, we had a lot of fun growing up.'"
After sharing that story, I said, “Isn’t it odd, how differently people interpret the events that make up their lives?”
Nodding in agreement, my friend said, “I have the same problem. One of my sons complains constantly about his miserable childhood, while his brother and sister both recall fun-filled, happy childhood memories.”
Then she added a prime example of two different perspectives by sharing a story her mother used to relate: “When I was a child,” she said, “I was so embarrassed when I had to get off the school bus in front of my house knowing all my friends would see the chickens walking around in my yard and on the front porch.”
But her sister’s interpretation was quite different. She said, “I loved seeing those chickens on the front porch and in the yard, because I knew that meant we were going to have plenty of eggs!”
One wonders how it’s possible for two children to grow up in the same surroundings and come away with such different recollections.
It’s all a matter of perception, I thought. We can either complain about the presence of chickens in our lives or be grateful for the eggs they provide.
My thoughts were interrupted by the sudden appearance of a chubby man standing in the road holding a sign that read, “SLOW.” Road construction! Thankfully, it was a short distance and I was on my way again.
In some areas, the one-lane road was a little like a roller coaster and I giggled as my Honda rolled effortlessly in an upward and downward motion somewhat like a raft on an ocean wave.
In one place, there was a deep curve in the road, the kind on which my dad often quipped, “You meet yourself coming back on this curve.” There were yellow warning signs with big black arrows marking the direction of the curve all the way around it.
A few more miles and I pulled into my garage, thankful to be home safely.
I ruminated about my unintentional detour for the rest of the evening, feeling blessed to have enjoyed the blunder I’d made.
It’s easy to choose the wrong road as we travel through life, I thought. There are many twists and turns, ups and downs, crossroads and back roads. We must be watchful at all times about the direction we are traveling. We must not be lured by those who would lead us astray.
Sometimes, due to circumstances beyond our control, we wind up on a different path than we planned: Life may be going perfectly when suddenly, an unexpected occurrence forces us onto a miserable detour for a while. Although it may seem nearly unbearable, God will not let us be tested beyond our strength.
Life can be approached from one of two viewpoints — God’s or ours. Life is often confusing when seen only from a human perspective but Scripture provides a higher, divine viewpoint that adds clarity and direction.
Perspective is important because it determines whether we live in discouragement or hope, turmoil or peace, dissatisfaction or joy. A divine viewpoint doesn’t come naturally; it requires faith in the truth of God’s Word.
God has a lifelong journey planned for each of us. Whether it’s the road we usually travel or an unplanned detour, what makes all the difference is walking it with Him.