Essays on Faith: 'Fear not' is in the Bible 365 times

The morning sun shone through my windshield, warming my face as I drove east on I-64. Had it not been for where I was going and why, I might have been rather dazzled by this unseasonably warm Jan. 13 morning. Instead of today’s 56 degrees, we usually have snow, sometimes of blizzard proportions on this date.
I know this because I have a good friend who complains every year that she can’t go anywhere on her birthday because there is always a blizzard!
The traffic was light, as it was now 9:40 a.m., long past the time for most employed people to report to work. You might say it was the mid-morning lull.
I pulled into the parking garage, parked my car and walked across the street to the hospital. As I neared the double glass doors that led to a long hall and the hub of the hospital, butterflies swarmed in my stomach as never before.
This is the hospital our family has used for many years, so I wasn’t in unfamiliar territory. The first few yards beyond the glass doors was an area I’d passed hundreds of times before, whistling in the dark as I did so. There were several large doors lined along each side of the hallway with a piercing clue to what was inside printed on their exterior. On second thought, I suppose they were normal sized doors, though they loomed larger than life for me because they represented something I feared greatly:
Life-threatening illness.
I always walked quickly past these doors, looking straight ahead like a young child hurrying past a cemetery at night; therefore I hadn’t really seen the words written on them until today. I didn’t like to acknowledge them except to say to myself or to whoever accompanied me, “I hope none of my loved ones ever has to go inside one of these rooms.”
But today, my hope became my nightmare. I opened one of the big doors and accompanied a loved one into one of the dreaded rooms — and it was just as scary as I imagined it would be.
The room itself wasn’t scary. But having a reason to be there was terrifying. In a dull, 12x14 windowless space, there sat at least 14 people in straight-back chairs that hugged three of the four walls. Two more stood to one side, and several others signed in and then waited in the hallway outside the door. Uninteresting paintings hung askew on gray walls. I was struck by the austerity of the entire scene.
As we waited, the door continued to open and close, people coming in twos and threes. I began feeling claustrophobic and slipped out to the hallway for a while.
When the visit was over and we headed home, I was a bit dazed. Nothing had been settled nor cured except that I now knew that my son was seriously ill. The fact that he is grown made it no less painful. There would be many tests and probably surgery to come. We’d been told it would be a battle.
I was terrified. Nauseated.
A very special friend offered these words:
“Of course it’ll be hard,” she said, “but the battle belongs to the Lord. Give Him praise and total control over everything. Have faith like never before. If God is in control, there are no mistakes.”
“‘Fear not,’ is in the Bible 365 times,” she said.
My friend’s wise words prompted me to study my Bible. I learned that the Bible commands that we “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
We learn so much more in times of sorrow than in times of joy. Consider these words by Robert Browning Hamilton: “I walked a mile with pleasure, she chattered all the way, but left me none the wiser for all she had to say. I walked a mile with sorrow, and not a word said she … but oh, the things I learned from sorrow, when sorrow walked with me.”
Whatever difficulties you may be facing right now, know that God loves you and is with you by His Holy Spirit. That’s why it’s important to develop a spirit of thankfulness even in the midst of trouble and heartache.
If affliction causes us to learn, then we must be grateful to God for it.
When we suffer, yet keep praising God, it gives Him glory. And if God is being glorified in our life, can we not thank Him, even though we may not feel thankful at the time?
Dear God, please help me remember that real faith is not receiving what I want from You. It is graciously accepting what You give me.