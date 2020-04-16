Essays on Faith: Feed your faith, starve your fear

The death toll across the country climbs daily. We turn on the TV for the tally like we are checking the score for a baseball game. Our eyes glaze over and our mind grows numb. Our hearts are breaking. I don’t think I can watch one more press conference detailing the gruesome statistics.
And then, God sends a sign ... no, it’s not the vaccine we’re all praying for. It’s not empty hospitals and busy shopping centers. It’s not crowded stadiums and churches packed to capacity once again
It’s the birth of a baby. My daughter’s best friend had her baby boy on Easter. On Resurrection Day, at her home with only her husband and son present. That child didn’t know to be afraid, worried or depressed. He came forth greeting this world with expectations of love, nourishment and security. In the midst of all this death, he came; a sign that life will go on. A sign of hope for the future. A sign that God is so good.
One of my best friends has a granddaughter in the hospital waiting to give birth. This baby will need help getting into this world, yet still he will come. This young mother is separated from her family and she is so frightened, but the Comforter is there with her. And He beckons this child to come even as He calms the mother with his peace that passes all understanding (Philippians 4:7).
I remember giving birth to my firstborn. And how well I remember the fear as I counted down the months. But it wasn’t fear of the pain that was sure to come, instead it was fear of the unknown. And perhaps that is what is taking hold of America right now, fear of the unknown. We’ve never been through any crisis like the one we are in today.
Aristotle said that “fear is pain arising from the anticipation of evil.” Ralph Waldo Emerson said that “fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world.” Max Lucado says “feed your faith and your fears will starve.”
How do you feed your faith? After all, this is an Essay on Faith. You grow your faith by reading His Word and leaning on Him. There are so many promises you can stand upon.
“For I, the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, fear not; I will help thee” (Isaiah 41:13).
‘But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore” (Luke 12:7).
“The Lord is on my side: I will not fear” (Psalms 118:6).
“Fear thou not, for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee” (Isaiah 41:10).
We can look to our Heavenly Father for security and love just like these newborn babies will look to their earthly fathers for care. God is good; life will go on.