A few weeks ago, a good friend, who lives in another state and shares my love for fall, sent me a message. It read: “One of the tell-tale signs that fall is approaching here is the sound of crickets chirping at night. I’ve heard them the past two nights. Fall is just around the corner,”
“Ah, I can’t wait for the changes in my area, too!” I replied.
At last, they’re here!
In the small town where I live, there’s a beautiful man-made lake that beckons me each year when the first signs of fall appear.
The lake is a 27-acre impoundment with a wooded hiking trail surrounding it. It is stocked with trout in January and March. Ducks glide gracefully on the water, enhancing its beauty year-round. But it is especially lovely in autumn.
During these golden days of early fall, I like to visit this lake as often as I can. I sit on a bench beside the water and watch ducks glide gracefully across the reflection of a clear, blue sky adorned with puffy, white clouds.
As I savor this moment in time, my mind is free of worry and stress and I feel very close to God.
It is during these times that I thank Him for my many blessings.
As I sit looking out at the rippling water, I list a few of them. The number is too great to list them all. Of course, my family comes first. They are so precious to me. I thank God for their good health and for keeping them safe in their comings and goings.
I thank Him for others in my life who aren’t family but are no less important to me: special lifelong friends, others who I’ve come to know and love along the way, and some rather new friends who have found a place in my heart as well.
Life gets so busy sometimes that we forget to express thankfulness for the most important things.
A person who was a great influence on my life often said, “The days are long, but the years are short.” As a child, I let those words roll off me like beads of rain without giving any thought to what they meant; all I wanted was for the important days like Christmas and my birthday and the last day of school to hurry up and come — but all the good stuff seemed to take forever!
However, getting older has changed my perception of time and now I know how true that statement is. The years disappear like water down a drain and I find myself wondering where they went. I can hardly believe we’ve already said goodbye to the eighth month of this year and moved on to the ninth, one of my favorites.
Many people complain that the arrival of September means that cold, dreary winter is just around the corner, but I’m not one of those. I love September and the beauty that follows. Here in West Virginia, it is more beautiful than anything else I can imagine.
Almost Heaven.
But changes are on the way.
Suddenly, you notice there is a soft golden glow instead of the harsh, hot, eye-straining yellow of midsummer. Then there is the silence — the lovely silence; delightful, cerulean skies; cooler nights — and an air of expectancy.
If you combine these golden days with refreshing silence and the still colorful, though declining, flower gardens, you have September days that seem almost sacred.
Today, as I ponder the many upcoming changes, I’m thinking it’ll soon be time to plant tulip, daffodil and crocus bulbs. I know that, in the deep of winter when the snow is falling, I’ll smile as I envision the glorious flower garden that will appear in the early spring.
In anticipation of my favorite month, October, I impatiently await the pumpkins, gourds and mums that will soon appear on neighborhood doorsteps, along with scarecrows made from dried cornstalks and straw. I long for heavy dew that makes everything twinkle in the morning sunlight and, most of all, I look forward to the magnificently colored foliage that gives off a special glow.
Many changes are on the way. They are good changes. We must welcome the turning points in our lives that bring new opportunities to recognize, accept and experience the good that awaits us.
However, if sometimes the world seems to change too quickly or events in our lives become intimidating or confusing, we have only to turn to the power that never changes, our one constant: God. As we connect with the love of God, we know that all things are possible and we can face the world with courage and confidence — no matter the season.