Three years ago, I stopped by to visit a friend who I hadn’t seen in quite some time. I should have called first, but my visit was impromptu. I’m so glad Ann was home. The day was sunny and on the cool side, so she invited me to sit in the backyard.
It was then that I noticed that one of her dogs following us was not the same one I remembered at all. I knew “Pepper” but not the other dog.
“What happened to your dog, Bella?” I asked.
“Sadly, she died about nine months ago,” my friend said. “I was just heartbroken to have lost her.”
“How well I know,” I said. “I’ve lost too many dogs and cats, as you remember, and the pain lingers for a long time. It hurts.”
“Yes, it does hurt. It hurts immensely,” she said. “After seven months Pepper was about as despondent as I was, and that’s why you see my new dog Lucy.”
I gazed into Lucy’s eyes and she had the sweetest look on her face. Also, I noticed that Pepper and Lucy were side by side. If they weren’t, they still stayed in close proximity to each other.
Of course, the obvious question on my part was to ask Ann where she found Lucy, but I wasn’t prepared for Ann’s answer.
“Well,” Ann said, “I had this idea that seemed to come out of nowhere, and that was to pick up Pepper, put him in my car and head for the local shelter here. Of course, I had Pepper’s leash on the back seat.
“I got out of my car, put the leash on Pepper and went inside the shelter’s office. The woman behind the counter asked me, ‘Are you here to drop off your dog?’
“’I’m most certainly not, but I want to ask you a question.’” At this, Ann recalled the woman behind the counter looking puzzled.
“’I want to know if I can take my dog, Pepper, and let him pick out a dog,’” Ann said.
Ann told me that Pepper seemed to inspect every caged dog in the shelter, but kept going back and staring at Lucy in her cage.
“And that’s how we got Lucy. I let Pepper choose his friend, I paid the fee for adoption, filled out the paperwork, and the three of us left, got in my car and came home.”
I looked at the beautifully landscaped backyard and my mind wandered about Ann’s decision. Was it divine intervention that a sad dog got to choose just the right new friend? God made all creatures great and small, and He also is aware of the painful hurt when a human being loses one to illness or death.
In my car on the way home, a smile washed over my face. Not only was Ann happy, but her dogs were and so was I. Just a simple thing and yet enormous in the love on their parts. There are many countless times when God makes all things right in a small part of this world, and I was so fortunate to hear Ann’s story and witness the bond of two dogs — and their owner.