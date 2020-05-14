Essays on Faith: George Bailey moments

If you’ve seen the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life” (normally shown on Christmas Eve on TV), then you’re aware that the main character is named George Bailey. The actor, Jimmy Stewart, portrays him so well that you feel his every mood, desire, plight and justifications.
George has a happy life, is married with three children, has a famous brother, a caring mother and a good job at a bank. Basically, he has a “storybook” life -- that is until his boss at the bank, who is an evil man, arranges for the bank’s money to be stolen, and the blame falls upon George.
Despair sets in on George so much so that he screams at his wife, his children and tries to find a way out of the mess, but soon discovers that he’s without a job and desperate. The ramifications imposed upon him by his evil boss lead him to go out alone on a cold, snowy night and head for the bridge.
As he stands by the bridge railing, his thoughts are, “I wish I’d never been born,” and then he jumps into the icy cold river. The good thing is that an angel, named Clarence, jumps in and saves George from ending his life.
Clarence shows George what would have happened to those George loved if George hadn’t existed.
This movie comes to mind because of this pandemic.
Men and women are losing their jobs or have lost them. They are low on funds, that is if they have any, and may start thinking like George Bailey -- not all perhaps, but some. It’s dire times, and everyone is affected. The evil here is not a bank boss, but an unseen deadly virus sparing many while destroying others.
George had an angel save his life, and was shown how others would be living had he not been born. And like George, all of us have an angel looking over our shoulders. Our lives mean something -- not only to us but to those we love and care about. We are born for a reason (and yes, many veer off the course by their own doings) and that reason may be in how we act, what we do or perhaps it’s what our children or grandchildren will do and become. The latter is a part of us.
There’s not a single person reading these works who hasn’t felt intense despair -- you can say you haven’t, but oh, you have. And you’re not alone. We are living in uncertain times, and yet even back to Biblical times, it was so similar, if not worse.
Despite it all, be thankful that you were born, and remember that God has angels looking out for all of us. No, they’re not seen, unless they are disguised as common people, for which many are.
God has the answers, and perhaps it’s that little voice inside of you that tells you “things will be all right." Please remember it could be worse. There is someone always there for you or for me, and should you have a “George Bailey” moment, reflect. Reflect upon the good instead of the bad. No matter what, good always outweighs bad. Angels abound. All you have to do is to believe.
Believe also in how many lives you have affected in a good way, for truly it is a domino effect.
A dear friend of mine survived deadly ovarian cancer 5 years ago. Truly, she is a miracle, but her outlook then and now is, “We are put on earth to help each other.” And help she does in so many seen, and unseen, ways while wanting no glory.
I call her an angel, and who knows if she isn’t one?
Psalm 91:11 says it best: “For He shall give his angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways.”
Believe. George Bailey did.