Mary quietly cried.
“God, where did we go wrong?” she silently prayed as she lay, exhausted, in the hay.
She thought back to the frightening encounter with the angel. She thought of that first conversation with Joseph and the disbelieving look he had given her when she told him about the promised baby. Clearly he didn’t believe her. But there was the wild look in his eyes when he returned the next morning. They sat and he leaned his head in close to hers, looking at the floor. He whispered, even though no one else was in the room.
“Last night,” he started, but then paused, searching for words. “Last night, I had this dream. You were right. What you told me yesterday was true. When I left here yesterday, I didn’t believe you.”
He looked up, shaking his head. “I thought you were crazy. But the angel told me the same thing you told me. I believe you now.”
He reached out and took Mary’s hands. “We need to get married. Today.”
One of the sheep bleated weakly, drawing Mary back from her thoughts. She looked at the newborn, asleep next to her. The baby was the surest proof of all. Still, looking at him lying in that dirty manger, all she could wonder was where they’d lost God’s direction.
The last nine months had been hard enough. The quick marriage and then she was showing just a few months later. No one said anything to her face, but there was no doubt all of Nazareth was talking. That had been bad enough, making her wonder why she had to have her reputation dragged through the mud for obeying God’s messenger. But then came word of the census.
She just knew that God would intervene. Maybe the census date would be changed. Maybe she would give birth early, before it was time to go. But, again, God didn’t do anything.
It came time to travel for the census and she was still pregnant. She couldn’t bear the thought of giving birth in Nazareth with Joseph gone to Bethlehem. No, she’d rather be with him, even if that meant traveling. And so, again, there was silence from God and suffering for her.
But as they’d slowly made their way to Bethlehem, Mary tried to have faith. There would be provision in Bethlehem for this miraculous child. She was sure of it. Then they arrived in town, packed to overflowing with travelers for the census. How could God not have prepared a place for them?
Finally, someone told them his guest room was full, but they could bed down in the attached stall for the animals. Mary had settled in there with Joseph. Looking at the hay and the two sheep, she was in disbelief.
Now, exhausted from giving birth, she continued to quietly cry.
“Where did we go wrong?” she prayed again.
How could the message of the angel about the baby have been so bright and clear, and yet the birth of that same baby be so dark and uncertain? Where had they lost God’s path?
Just then the baby moved in the manger, stirring from his sleep. He started to cry.
Mary leaned forward and was reaching to pick up the baby when she heard a sound from down the street. There were muffled words among three shadows moving in her direction. She heard one say, “The crying is this way.”
The figures followed the sound of the baby’s cries to the edge of the stall. It was two young men and a boy. The boy was the first to speak. With wide eyes, he said, “It’s a baby in a manger, just like the angel said.”
Slowly, he went down to his knees in awe. The two men followed his example, bowing before the baby.
“Who are you?” Joseph asked.
“We’re shepherds,” the larger man replied. “We were out with our sheep tonight when an angel appeared to us and told us a Savior had been born. He gave us a sign to look for: a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Gradually, listening to the shepherds’ story, Mary quit crying. So much of this still made no sense to her.
But what the shepherds told them was somehow enough. An angel had appeared again. She and Joseph weren’t off course. This was where God wanted them, even though it was so unexpected. She knew, amid her uncertainties, the one thing she desperately needed to know most: “God is with us.”