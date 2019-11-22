Essays on Faith: Grace and mercy are what we are blessed with

Flashing across my TV screen was the headline “Simple act of kindness.“ I turned up the volume and watched as a pro golfer missed an 8-foot putt because someone in the crowd shouted out in excitement. After losing the tournament, he stormed off to the locker room, glaring at the man in the crowd. As Paul Harvey used to say, and now for the rest of the story...
The manager of the golf tour followed Brandon Matthews into the locker room and explained that the boisterous guilty party wasn’t being malicious but was instead a loyal fan with Down syndrome. Mr. Matthews immediately went to the gentleman, apologizing and embracing him. The last caption beneath that scene was “Grace in defeat.”
Those words brought the cross of Calvary to my mind’s eye. Jesus portrayed such grace hanging there that day in what looked like defeat to the entire world. But instead, it was victory over sin, death and the grave. Because He poured out His lifeblood as a sacrifice for us, He also poured out more grace than we ever deserved.
The definition of grace is handing out unmerited favor. We don’t deserve God’s grace, but He showers it out on us lavishly. We do deserve eternal punishment, but instead He offers us Heaven and that is mercy.
Giving us what we don’t deserve and not giving us what we do deserve. Grace and mercy, blessed gifts of God.
Marvelous grace of our loving Lord
Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt
Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured
There where the blood of the lamb was spilt
Grace, grace, God’s grace, grace that will pardon and cleanse within.
Grace, grace, God’s grace, Grace that is greater than all our sin.