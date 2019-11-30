Essays on Faith: Have you ever been weary?

I have a friend sitting with her husband in the hospital who is clinging to life from a brain aneurysm. She’s so weary.
I have another friend whose mother is slipping quickly away with Alzheimer’s. They are separated by so many miles and she is weary with worry.
Then there’s my friend who has been sitting by the bedside of her hospitalized four year old for many days now. She wears a weary smile for her little angel.
I have so many friends who don’t know where their adult children are, but they know where their grand babies are because they tuck them into bed each night and do what they have to do to raise them. They are exhausted and weary grandparents.
I don’t have answers for my friends. I only have prayers. And I lift them up to our Heavenly Father night after night and day after day.
I sing a lot of songs to my grandchildren like “Doggie in the Window,” “Little Ducky Duddle,” and “I’m a Little Teapot.” I had the privilege of watching my great grandson this week and I sang all the songs in my repertoire. Randy Travis and I even sang “The Baptism” to him. His little eyes were getting weary. Not the weariness that my friends in the hospitals were experiencing, but it was still the height of exhaustion for his little 6-week-old mind and body. I gathered him up in my arms and, laying that little velvet head on my shoulder, I sang a song that I have sung over the years starting with my firstborn son...
Be not dismayed what-e’re be tide, God will take care of you.
Beneath His wings of love abide, God will take care of you.
God will take care of you, through every day o’re all the way.
He will take care of you, God will take care of you.
No matter what may be the test, God will take care of you.
Lean weary one upon His breast, God will take care of you.
God will take care of you, through every day o’re all the way.
He will take care of you, God will take care of you.
•••
There are no magic answers in serving Christ, but believe me when I say there is comfort in His embrace. Believe me when I say you can lay your head on His shoulder and stay for as long as you want; He’s not going anywhere. He’s right there beside you, waiting to comfort and relieve your weariness. He’ll carry all of it if you’ll let Him.