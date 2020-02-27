Essays on faith: 'He wouldn’t come back if he could'

We went to visit an old friend at a funeral home last evening. He passed away a week ago. Today, I have Heaven on my mind just thinking how happy our friend must be.
The last thing I told his wife was, “He wouldn’t come back if he could.” I say that a lot at funerals, we all have those types of comforting words for our friends. But I also make that statement because I believe it with all of my heart. Who would choose to return to this earth once they have escaped this crazy world and opened their eyes upon the face of Jesus?
The apostle Paul wrote, “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived — the things God has prepared for those who love him.” If mind-boggling had been in Paul’s vocabulary, I think he would have used those words also.
Only moments before he died, Jesus told the thief on the cross beside Him, “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise.”
We, also, can comfort our friends and loved ones with the assurance and promise of Heaven. There are numerous references to our heavenly home in the Word of God.
Later, after we had returned from the wake, I was watching TV and turned to a special on Billy Graham. At one point in his life, Graham grappled with the truth of the Bible. Skeptics of that day doubted its rationality and popular belief made it out to be one big fairy tale. Billy needed assurance that it was the inherent and fundamental Word of God. So God anointed him with that assurance, and his ministry was never the same again. He prefaced many statements in his sermons with the words “The Bible says ...” He stood upon the Word of God, and God honored him for it.
I’ve said all that about Graham in order to quote one of his most memorable statements, one that he borrowed from D.L. Moody. He said, “One day you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”
I know for a fact that our old friend whom we went to visit last night is now, also, sitting in the very presence of God. Perhaps you have friends and loved ones there.
Let’s live our lives so that we can know without a doubt we shall see them again someday.