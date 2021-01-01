What do you say to people when they say that no one can help America any longer? Then they rant and rave about how we’re all going to “you know where” in a hand basket.
What about when someone says, “I could never bring a child into this world, it’s so rotten, and scary and hopeless.”
And for as long as I can remember, there have been people pointing fingers at the church, calling us all hypocrites and phonies.
How do you answer these people? Many of them have legitimate concerns when they look into the future. I don’t know when our country has been in such turmoil. And the same goes for the church, men and women of God are slipping and sliding in every direction. Do you have an answer for your next door neighbor, your agnostic coworkers or your frightened children?
The apostle Paul said to be ready always to give an answer to every man who asks you the reason for your hope (1 Peter 3:15).
That is the answer for all of these people ... it is simply hope. You cannot argue, debate or shame these people into having hope. You cannot bicker, ridicule or coax them into having hope. You cannot threaten or intimidate them either. But you CAN give them your reason for hope.
Romans 15:13 says, "Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope."
Has Jesus given you a reason to wake up every morning? Does Almighty God put a peace in your soul when your head touches that pillow each night? Has He put a song in your heart, no matter what the world news is flashing across your TV screen? Have you talked to Him today and received the assurance that He loves you? Then that’s the answer you give. You simply tell what you know, without a shadow of a doubt, what is in your heart. That will be the answer on your lips.
In one of the most discouraging and distressing times of my life, I found the following scripture and stood upon it, and it carried me through a very hard place. It can do the same for you.
Psalms 42:5. NIV. "Why, my soul are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God."