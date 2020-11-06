I’ve written essays about death several times this year. It’s a part of life. I’ve written about my nephew’s death, my friends’s death and King David dealing with death.
It may sound like I’m comfortable with death. I’m not. The grim reaper is not my friend. But Jesus is and I believe Him when He said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” If He’s going to be there at the end, I’m going to trust Him.
My son has lost four best friends to death in his lifetime. His final words to his last departing lifelong buddy were, “You go on home now, and I’ll be right behind you.”
The Bible says our life is but a vapor, it appears, then vanishes away. Jesus said, “Don’t hoard treasure down here where it gets stolen by burglars. Stockpile treasure in heaven ... The place where your treasure is, is the place you will most want to be ...” (The Message)
I’m inspired to write a lot of articles after watching movies or hearing a particular song. This week I, again, watched the movie “I Can Only Imagine.”
It’s the true story of how Christian rock composer Bart Millard wrote the song “I Can Only Imagine” after his dad died.
This song is so God-anointed that it’s won countless awards, way too many for me to list here. It became the number one song on Christian radio for two weeks. Then a year later crossed over into mainstream charts. When the movie came out in 2018, it flew back onto the charts.
But I don’t want this essay to be about Bart or his band, Mercy Me. You can watch the incredible movie for all of that. I only want this message to be about Jesus, and going home to see Him.
Do you have loved ones there with Him now? Are you ready to meet Him?
If not, you can be. It’s not rocket science; it’s so simple a little child can do it. Believe on Him, ask Him to forgive you and come live in your heart. You will never have to fear facing Him again. You might even get excited about seeing Him face to face someday.
Then go tell others about Him. This crazy old world needs more people to stand up and do that.
“I Can Only Imagine”
By MercyMe
I can only imagine what it will be like
When I walk by your side.
I can only imagine what my eyes will see
When your face is before me.
I can only imagine ... I can only imagine.
Surrounded by your glory,
What will my heart feel?
Will I dance for you, Jesus?
Or in awe of you be still?
Will I stand in your presence?
Or to my knees will I fall?
Will I sing hallelujah?
Will I be able to speak at all?
I can only imagine ... I can only imagine.
I can only imagine when that day comes
When I find myself standing in the Son.
I can only imagine when all I would do is forever,
forever worship you.
I can only imagine ... I can only imagine.