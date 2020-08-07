Some say grief is the price we pay for love. If this is true, why do we choose to love so freely? Why invite such pain?
Love is the first emotion we learn.
Even before we’re born, we feel love from our mother as her body nourishes ours, thereby keeping us alive. We feel the beating of her heart in sync with ours and, though we don’t fully understand it at this time of fetal existence, we know it’s good; we sense the love, the belonging.
And then we are introduced to a world where everyone loves us: our parents love us; our siblings love us; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins love us. We grow up believing we’ll always have that love. We are taught to believe in a God who loves us, and if we’re lucky, we eventually meet someone who loves us enough to share a wonderful life with us.
But, make no mistake, at some point in life each of us will be required to face the devastating pain of losing something or someone we love.
And that’s when we learn about grief.
I remember my first encounter with loss as clearly as if it were yesterday, though it was many decades ago. I was very young.
One summer when I visited my paternal grandparents, I learned that my Aunt Maddie had acquired a boyfriend since my last visit. His name was Bill. He had black curly hair, brown eyes and a smile that lit up the room.
I took one look at him and fell in love.
I don’t remember how old my aunt was, but I was convinced she’d marry Bill and I’d get to call him “Uncle Bill.”
But that didn’t happen. And I never forgave her!
So when I was back home and my dad returned from work one day carrying an adorable little black puppy and said we could keep him, I immediately declared, “His name is Bill.”
He was the cutest little dog ever. He was jet black all over. There wasn’t a speck of any other color on him. Even his eyes were black. We played in the yard all day. When my mother called us for lunch, we’d go in and I’d share my lunch with Bill.
He was such a good dog. He never went out of the yard, but one day, we were playing ball and I threw it a little too hard and it went over the fence and into the road. Bill chased it and, at 6 years old, I stood horrified in my front yard and watched my best friend get hit by a car.
That night, my father sat by my bed searching for words that would ease my pain. “You’ll have many dogs,” he said.”As time passes, the memory of Bill will fade and you might even forget all about him.”
Now, I always thought my dad was the smartest man in the world, but he was wrong about that. I never forgot Bill. How could I? He was my first love.
My dad was right about one thing. I did have many dogs after Bill. And I loved them all, but somehow, I think your first dog is somewhat like your first love.
No matter how many come after, you never forget your first.
Losing Bill was my initiation into the “world of hurt.”
As my life progressed, I had to come face to face, as everyone does, with the pain of losing many people I loved.
Losing a loved one is an agonizing experience.
You feel you can’t go on, even when the Bible assures you that God never puts more on you than you can bear. If you lose someone very close to you, grief often becomes all-consuming and you can think of nothing else except how miserable you are. The big question on your mind is, “Why? How could God take away someone I love so much and leave me to suffer like this?”
You vow never to let it happen again. “I’ll never love that deeply again,” you say. “It hurts too much!”
Ah, but as surely as darkness dies at dawn and spring follows winter, one day, you awaken and the sun is shining, the sky is blue and it occurs to you that you just might be ready to face life again — to stop and smell the roses. You’ll never forget ...
But life goes on.
If grief is the price we pay for love, I’ll endure it.
My spiritual nature guides me through challenging times. God is always with me. I am never alone. When my heart and soul need comforting, I relax into the presence of divine love and I am at peace.