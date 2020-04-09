Essays on Faith: Is there a such thing as 'too young' or 'too old'?

Assuming that you’re like me, you heard a ton of sayings about your age, and it started when you were little. The ones that come to mind are: “You’re too young for that," which referred to going somewhere, putting on different clothes, and if you were a girl, the reprimand applied to makeup. Those were all “no-no’s.”
Parents didn’t say it once nor did relatives; they said it all of the time. “Act your age” was another popular saying, and not quite understandable on a child’s part. “What age?” I often wondered how old I’d have to be to do such things -- was it a matter of months or years? I was clueless.
All I did know was that everyone from young children to older adults had to adhere to the codes of the times, etched in stone as to what one wore or did at a certain age, and not adhering to the “code” was disastrous.
When the teenage years came along, it was so commonplace to hear adults say, “You’re too old to be doing that!” One example comes to mind and that was doing cartwheels in the front yard. To this very day, I still see nothing wrong with doing that, but at my age now, there is no way I’d attempt it for fear of being in a body cast for the rest of my life.
Young adult years brought both the “too old” and the “too young” together. Extremely confusing to say the least for I well remember putting my hair in two ponytails and older people plain out gasped. One woman said: “What are you doing? Trying to look young?” I couldn’t reply for truly I was stunned. Was 22 years old “too young” for a certain hairdo? It was then.
Middle adult years, the “cookie cutter” dress code, as well as the activity code, were still in place. Anyone who acted and/or dressed too young or too old was considered a rebel. Everything had to be age-appropriate.
And as a married mother of two young sons, as well as a teacher, something stirred in me that the rules -- well the dress ones -- were absurd. That fact did not sit well with my mom at all, as she dressed professionally in a suit every day for her job. I’d pair a skirt with a sweater, add a jacket and wear shoes or boots that were in style, for some that is.
The comments still were heard of “too young,” “too old” and a new one of “too flashy.” All I felt was that finally I could be “me” regardless of the time-appropriate dress code.
During this time, I belonged to a Lutheran church, and it was time for the pastor to have a “student minister,” much like teachers have “student teachers.” The young minister was fabulous, well-liked and had come to Charleston from Michigan. On his very last Sunday of giving a sermon, the congregation was seated when both doors in the back opened, and through those doors came 10 young men all wearing black motorcycle jackets.
There was a silence that fell on the entire congregation, and nods from a lot of older people. Only rebels dressed like that at the time, or so it was stated outside of the church, but the 10 men sat down and listened to the sermon.
After church, when people exited through the two back doors, we saw 10 motorcycles with Michigan license plates. And we saw the 10 men congratulating their friend -- the young student minister. To me, that was a huge witness of caring about him, but to too many others, the young men’s jackets were appalling.
Did it matter what they wore? Were they a disgrace to God? The answer to both questions would be: “NO.” What mattered was they cared, and showed appreciation for a friend in a church.
At this point in my life, as well as perhaps yours, it doesn’t matter what is “too young” or “too old.” It doesn’t matter one bit, but a long while back, it did. It was correct for young children to dress age appropriately then, and even more now, but even the tide is changing on that rule.
When you see someone acting or dressing “too old” or “too young,” remember the Bible states: “Judge not to be judged.” Oh, and as for “flashy,” that’s here to stay -- at least for now.