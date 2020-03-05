Essays on Faith: It's the simple things in life

“We’re going on an adventure!” That’s what my friend said when I gave her the itinerary for the short day trip we were about to go on. I was relating this to my son back home, and told him about my friend’s comment. He laughed because he knows she’s logged a million miles across the country in her lifetime, but she was still eager to go 60 miles away and hop on a tour boat. He said, “Mom, it’s the simple things.”
Anyone who has children or grandchildren knows about the simple things in life. Maybe your child saw their first snowflake this year and you got to witness the indescribable wonder in their eyes. And some days there’s just nothing more important than kissing baby toes. It’s the simple things.
Perhaps you have a fur baby. Is there anything that warms your heart more than feeling the tug on your blanket as they snuggle up so close you couldn’t fit a toothpick between the two of you? It’s the simple things.
There are some evenings when God throws a fistful of color across the sun setting in the sky that takes my breath away. I grab my phone and text my nearby kids to hurry outside before they miss it. It’s the simple things.
Julie Andrews sang about a lot of simple things: raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Then there’s the verse about crisp apple strudel that not only makes me hungry, but brings back memories of sitting at the kitchen table talking to a loved one while the aroma comforts us. Such simple things.
This may come as a surprise but deciding to follow Jesus is also quite simple. I’ve led enough children in prayer to attest to that. They ask Him to live in their heart and they know without a shadow of a doubt that He’s in there. Adults are the ones who make it hard, not the kids. In three of the Gospels Jesus said we should become as little children. I seriously think He’s trying to tell us something
Acts 16:31 says, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” It’s not hard. Jesus said, “My yoke is easy, my burden is light.” We can take Him at his Word. It’s the simple things.