Essays on Faith: Let your light shine so that others may find the cure

What if you had the cure to a viral pandemic? In your hands you are holding the vaccine that would save the world. But your supply is limited. You have only so many vials of the precious life-giving drug.
To whom would you offer this medicine? Would you only tell your family about it?
Would you keep it a secret so only your loved ones could survive? Well wait, there might be enough of this precious remedy to include your best friends and maybe the neighbors, especially the old couple down the street. But the children, what do you do about the children everywhere? Surely you must save them.
Soon someone finds out about your treasure and word gets around that you have the cure. People start knocking on your door, asking, begging you for help. You lock your door and pull the curtains but you can hear them on your lawn all through the day and night. They are just hoping you will open your door and rescue them.
Maybe you know where I’m going with this. And if you are reading this, chances are you are a fellow believer. You and I have in our possession the antidote for a lost and hurting world. The cure is Jesus, and the supply is not limited or scarce. Jesus said, “I have come that they might have life, and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Are we passing out the cure or are we ashamed of it? Remember the children’s song, "This Little Light of Mine"? One verse says, “Hide it under a bushel, no! I’m gonna let it shine." I try to instill a spiritual backbone in my kids and grandchildren. There was an old evangelist named Buddy Robinson who used to pray people would acquire a backbone "as big as a sawlog." I’ve heard my sister pray that prayer over me.
Our children need to take a stand for Jesus, but so do we, their spiritual teachers.
Tell your neighbors, friends and children next door that Jesus loves them and that He can help them when no one else can. Somebody somewhere might need to hear about Him today and you may be the only one who can do it. I sincerely believe that. “I have come that they might have LIFE.”
Don’t hide the cure.