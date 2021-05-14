Recently, I listened to a devotion on Psalm 121. As I listened, I wondered, “What is it that makes this Psalm so beloved?”
“I lift up my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2 NIV
I was born and raised in West Virginia. I have lived my whole life surrounded by hills. Everywhere I look around me, I can “lift up my eyes” to hills. To me there is comfort and security with hills all around me. The hills are like a wall of protection around me. And in late October every year, covered with the vivid colors of Autumn, there could be nothing on earth that is as beautiful as West Virginia hills.
The writer of this Psalm was looking for help. He said, “Where does my help come from?” We all need help sometimes, especially during this past year dealing with the COVID-19 anxieties and difficulties. But even during better years, it seems there are always things in life that we have to deal with.
When we need help, where do we look? When I’m out walking or hiking in the woods and need to talk to God, I often look up and what I see are trees, hills and blue skies. My help doesn’t come from the trees, hills or skies, but instead from the One who makes them: “the Maker of heaven and earth.” My help comes from the Creator Himself. From the One who made the trees, hills and blue skies. From the One who made me who I am and placed me where I am.
Over the course of this short Psalm with only eight verses, the Psalm writer answers his own question. He repeats five different times that the Lord will “watch over” you. These verses suggest a nearness or a closeness of the Lord. The Lord never misses a thing in our lives. He’s always attentive to every detail and every need, no matter how small or large.
Verse 3: “He who watches over you will not slumber.”
Verse 4: “He who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.”
Verse 5: “The Lord will watch over your coming and going.”
Verse 7: “The Lord ... will watch over your life” and “The Lord will watch over your coming and going.”
The Lord has always in the past, is now, and will always watch over me. That is a sure and constant fact — as sure and constant as the hills around me are. The hills have been there as long as I can remember.
As certain as I am of that fact, I am even more certain of the constancy and faithfulness of the Lord being with me and watching over me during the course of my life. The Psalm writer ends the Psalm by writing that “the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” His watchful care will never end.
So no matter what happens in my life today or tomorrow, there is no need to fear. The Lord will be with me ... I’m sure of it. And that fact alone gives me the comforting assurance and confidence that I can make it through my life under the Lord’s watchful eye.