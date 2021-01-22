Following the excitement of the holidays, January can seem cruel. We never know what this month might bring. We could have anything from sunny days to strong winds and deep snowfalls to dark, rainy days — several in succession. And just when you feel you can’t bear another gloomy day, you wake up one morning and the sun is shining brightly.
Totally unpredictable, this first month of our new year. I don’t know anyone who says, “January is my favorite month!”
When I awakened this morning, my bedroom was bathed in sunshine. Surprised, I said, “What a nice day!”
Typical for him, and reminiscent of my mother, Mr. H. answered, “Well, enjoy it; it’s supposed to snow tomorrow.”
“Could you be any more like my mother?” I said.
When told it was a nice day, my mother almost always replied, “Yes, but look at those clouds. It’s probably going to rain.”
One of the most important lessons I learned at my grandmother’s knee was, “Stay positive. There is something good in everything that happens — if you look for the rainbow.”
And she really believed it.
As a child, I spent summers with my maternal grandmother. Her youngest daughter, Betty, was only three months older than I was. Aunt Betty and I played together and became very close, remaining so throughout our lives.
Any time we were tempted to complain about a rainy day or anything else, my grandmother would stop whatever she was doing and give us the “look for the rainbow” lecture.
We learned the lesson well.
She once allowed us to bake a cake all by ourselves on a rainy afternoon, teaching us that there are other fun things to do when you can’t go outside and play. We were so proud when the cake was finished, even though the kitchen was a total mess. And we were doubly proud when we served our dessert after dinner and every family member went on and on about our delicious cake and what a good job we’d done.
Children learn a lot from praise.
A few winters ago, when we were surprised with an unexpected snowstorm, I recalled the lessons I learned from my grandmother many years ago. Although I must admit that, at times, a little fear crept into my mind: Would our heavily snow-covered roof collapse? Would an overburdened tree fall on the house?
But putting all the negative thoughts in God’s hands, I focused on my grandmother’s belief that there is some good in everything that happens.
When it started snowing that day, it snowed and snowed and snowed some more until there were at least 10 inches of the white stuff where I live and more in some of the more mountainous areas of the state.
I went from window to window to window taking pictures all day long at different stages of the storm. I found myself enjoying it thoroughly and, after a while, had no room for worry.
It was so beautiful.
I was still taking pictures at 2 a.m.
As it turned out, it was a dry, powdery snow that didn’t cause a lot of fallen trees or collapsed roofs or power outages. It paralyzed the area for a day. Schools and stores were closed; people didn’t go out. It was quiet. Peaceful. A good time for families to spend quality time together.
Add to that the awesome sight of a pristine, white world and you have surely found the rainbow that I was taught to seek in order to find goodness.