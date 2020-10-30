From my perspective, today is a good day. The sun is shining, birds are twittering and I’m sitting beneath a beautiful, cloudless cerulean sky recalling words that my dear mother often quoted: “God’s in his Heaven. All’s right with the world.” — Robert Browning
As children of God, we should view every day as good. “This is the day the Lord hath made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24). But let’s face it; our mortal minds have been conditioned to accept that some days are not as enjoyable as others.
Everyone occasionally has a bad day. It seems to me that when I wake up to one dreadful incident, like finding out the power is off; or that the heavens dumped 2 feet of snow on my driveway during the night, meaning it has to be shoveled before I can get the car out of the garage; or the dog has upchucked on the living room carpet, it’s on and on and on all day long. By the time the day is done, I’m thanking God that it’s over and praying that tomorrow will be better.
And it usually is.
The sky seems bluer, the sun brighter and everything that was wrong yesterday is fine today. I often ask myself, “Why did everything upset me so much yesterday? Why was I unable to cope?” I sincerely believe we have to have a bad day once in a while so we can fully appreciate the good ones like today.
I learned an interesting lesson from watching my cat this afternoon. The sun moves across the sky at the back of our house from early morning until mid-afternoon. But my cat, Liza, seems to have a built-in tracking system that leads her to the bedroom and den on the end of the house where sunrays find their way through the windows and deposit puddles of bright light on the floor from about 2 p.m. until sundown. To my delight, a beautiful pink or orange-streaked sky often lingers for a while after the sun disappears behind the western hills.
Today, I watched Liza as she surveyed large sunny spots on the carpet. After choosing one she liked, she circled around a couple of times and curled up directly on the spot and went to sleep. I sat down to discuss dinner with Mr. H., but continued watching Liza. Each time she realized her sunny spot had moved a bit, she got up and repositioned herself until she was smack in the middle of it again. She seemed intent on preventing her warm spot of sunshine from getting away.
It occurred to me that if we were that tenacious about finding and holding onto the sunshine in our lives, perhaps we’d be happier. Instead of dwelling on the bad things that are happening all around us each day, why not look for the good: the sunny spots?
I’m not suggesting we totally ignore the horrific things that we read and hear about in the news almost daily — I’m just saying that, after we’ve done all we can do, it doesn’t help to dwell on anything that upsets us. Instead we should pray. Let it go. Put it in God’s hands. He is in control of everything and will take care of it in His time, His way.
The most beneficial thing we can do is take a lesson from a cat I know: Look for a sunny spot every day — and do our very best to hold onto it.