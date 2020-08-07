Have you noticed how much time and money people in our society invest in the pursuit of those things which promise happiness, satisfaction and a good feeling about themselves?
It is obvious that many have accepted a self-serving philosophy in life, seemingly without reservations or guilt.
Many of today’s trite sayings express the way many are thinking and living. “If it feels good, do it.” “Do your own thing.” “You owe it to yourself; you deserve it.” “It’s my right,” or “look out for Number One.” Such expressions encourage individuals to be self-serving and self-centered (another word for this is selfishness).
What may be surprising is that even those who are trying to follow God are being programmed to focus on themselves and their problems.
Certainly we all need to examine ourselves regularly and deal with our own problems, but the Bible teaches us clearly that our overall objective in life is to humbly serve God and others.
“But he giveth grace unto the humble ... And whatsoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted” (James 4:6; Matthew 23:12).
Self-worship is an age-old affliction, and it abounds more and more today. To be overly concerned with self is to think too highly of oneself or to be proud. God saw very early in man this tendency toward pride and He condemned it as something very evil.
“The fear of the Lord is to hate evil; pride, and arrogance and the evil way, and the perverse mouth, I hate ... Everyone proud in heart is an abomination to the Lord; though they join forces, none will go unpunished” (Proverbs 8:13; 16:5 NKJB).
The problem with pride and selfishness is that it keeps God from His rightful place of importance and it keeps us from selflessly pursuing the good of others.