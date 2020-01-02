Essays on Faith: Meditating on a new you in the New Year

Statistics show that 8 in 10 people suffer from anxiety, and in today’s world it’s even affecting our children. Listening to the daily news programs, I can understand why. I can only tolerate so many morning news segments until I flip the TV channel to “Leave it to Beaver.”
The late Maharishi Mahesh Yogi brought transcendental meditation to the Untied States in the 1960s and there’s a big resurgence of those who believe it is a cure for all of the foreboding and uncertainty surrounding us today.
Maharishi taught that meditation (or mindfulness) is living in the present, instead of regretting the past or fearing the future.
The Bible teaches us that “God has not given us a spirit of fear but of love and a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7).
Maharishi taught that mindfulness will create a place where we can make a more conscious choice from a new perspective.
The Bible teaches “if any man be in Christ he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold all things are become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).
God’s people have always known where to find peace and love; way before the yogi arrived on the scene.
“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14: 27).
“And the peace of God which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
“...in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33).
“Thou will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on thee because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
Give your heart to Jesus, ask Him to forgive you and He will give you the peace you long for. He is the original, genuine, first and foremost peacemaker. Meditate on God’s word, fill your mind with the verses about His incredible peace. Begin your New Year as a new creation. He can set you free and fill your life with good things.