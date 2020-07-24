As I get older, time seems to vanish like a fleeting dream and memories of childhood days at my grandparents’ house in the coal fields of Southern West Virginia become more treasured than ever.
At the end of May each spring, because my mother worked, I was deposited on a train bound for Kingston to spend the summer with my grandparents. My grandmother’s youngest child was only three months older than I was, so my Aunt Betty was also my playmate and best friend.
Betty and I were never at a loss for something to do. Life was simple and we made our own fun. We walked barefoot down the dirt road that led to everything in the small community to visit the Company Store where miners’ families bought what they needed.
We rarely had money, yet we often lingered at the counter, drooling at the sight of peppermint sticks and gumdrops in clear glass jars beside the cash register. Occasionally, Mom (my grandmother) allowed each of us to choose one piece of candy. What special days those were!
Some days, we picked blackberries all day in anticipation of a big bowl of Mom’s scrumptious cobbler at the end of the day, but when we heard the mine whistle blow, signaling that the shift was over and it was time for the miners to come home, we stopped whatever we were doing and ran to meet Pop (my grandfather). With every man’s face black with coal dust, it was sometimes hard to distinguish which one was him, but his weary smile gave him away.
The most wonderful aromas escaped from open doors and windows at this time of day. Supper was cooking on a coal stove in every kitchen as the fatigued miners trudged toward their homes looking forward to a hot bath before eating.
After supper, a bunch of us kids gathered in an open area just down the road to play hide and seek or kick the can. Screams and giggles echoed throughout the neighborhood until long after dark. When we tired of games, we’d roast marshmallows or potatoes over an open fire on the creek bank.
One by one, our mothers summoned us. Another unforgettable summer evening was over. After splashing creek water on the fire, we’d head home, resembling coal miners ourselves, with faces blackened by smoke that had swirled upward from the blazing fire as it charred potatoes.
The best evenings for Betty and me were the ones when, after our baths, Mom dished up the mouthwatering cobbler she’d made from our blackberry harvest that day. She covered the warm mixture with milk and, after we devoured it, she’d tuck us into bed with warm, satisfied tummies and sleep came quickly.
In late July, apple trees laden with their ripe fruit, often enticed Betty and me to climb dangerously high into a tree to reach a juicy apple, which we’d wipe off on our clothes and enjoy while sitting on the cool grass discussing our dreams for the future. Betty’s dream was to see the ocean someday. I envisioned learning to play the piano.
Both dreams eventually came true.
On very hot days, when a sudden thunderstorm came up, we’d strip down to our underwear and run around in the yard screaming with delight as cool raindrops kissed our bodies.
Then one morning, we’d awaken to a different feeling in the air. The sun didn’t seem as bright or as hot as usual. The birds’ song wasn’t quite as cheery, and the evening air became so cool after the sun went down that we didn’t want to stay outside playing games as late as we had before. Crickets filled the air with their mournful chorus from dusk until late at night. A hint of fall was in the air.
Mom said, “It’s a beautiful evening, girls. Let’s swing for a while.” Clapping our hands, we joined her.
Kingston was surrounded on three sides by flourishing green mountains, which conveyed the sense of being securely enclosed in a small area. Safe. The sun had started its steady descent toward the western horizon and would soon disappear behind the mountains, leaving a hushed darkness. The only break in the silence was the sound of distant locusts. Fireflies sailed to and fro on the evening breeze. Hundreds of them flashed their tiny lights on, and then off again.
We looked forward to these evenings. Mom was as round as a balloon and soft as a down pillow. Betty snuggled close on one side, and I, on the other. She told stories about her past, like the time her brother accidentally chopped her finger off while chopping wood. Sometimes we sang silly songs that would stay in our hearts forever and be passed on to our children and grandchildren. We gathered many precious memories on those long-ago summer evenings while swinging on that old porch swing.
Knowing our summer fun would soon be over, Betty and I spent a lot of time making plans for the next summer and promising to write often. On my final day, we said our tearful goodbyes and, toting my small suitcase, I boarded the train and waved from the window as it chugged away from the station.
I was on my way home.
It would be another year before spring came again, school would be out, and, once more, I’d be sitting on that little steam-driven locomotive, smiling as it chugged slowly toward Southern West Virginia — and the magical days of summer that were the happiest part of my childhood.
Surely, God was thinking of Heaven when he made Kingston.