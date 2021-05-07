“Be careful,” said Mr. H. as I headed out the door. “It rained this morning; there could be some slippery spots on the road.”
“Okay,” I said. “I’ll take it slow and enjoy the scenery.”
I was on my way to an appointment, hadn’t had much sleep and was planning to travel the old two-lane country road that I’d traveled many times before.
As I drove the long, lonely stretch, not another car in sight, tiny raindrops peppered my windshield and Willie Nelson sang “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” on the radio. I wondered if that was coincidence or planning. Surely, it was the former.
Gray clouds hung overhead and I thought about all the things I’d had on my plate recently. The peace and happiness that I usually felt while traveling this highway didn’t materialize.
I felt sad.
At times like this, I miss my mother. In the past, I would have phoned her and talked ten minutes — or however long it took — and everything would have been fine. She always knew what to say.
No! It wasn’t what she said. It was the way she listened. It didn’t matter what time of the day or night I phoned, she stopped what she was doing and listened.
Once I had poured out all my problems and concerns to her, they didn’t seem so big anymore. She was like a psychiatrist who lets his patients talk until they work out their own problems.
But I haven’t been able to talk to my mother for 15 years.
I miss her.
What’s more, I’m the matriarch of the family now. Everyone looks to me for answers. And sometimes I don’t have them.
Like now.
What do you say to your child when she says, “The doctor will fix me up eventually, won’t he?” And to your granddaughter when she says, “Is my mom gonna be okay?”
Where will I find the answers? On this lonely road I love so much? In the cloudy sky?
Perhaps there are no answers. At least none I want to explore.
Suddenly, I felt lost. Lonely. Afraid. And, worst of all, helpless.
Pulling the car over to the side of the road, I parked, put my arms and head on the steering wheel, and, feeling like a vulnerable child, I cried ... “Mother, I need you!”
And, like a bolt of lightening, these words came to me: “You have not because you ask not.” James 4:2
Suddenly, the light dawned! I could see clearly now. I’d been so busy wallowing in self-pity, wishing I could talk to my mother, who had always been there for me, that I hadn’t dropped to my knees and talked to God about my concerns.
I had not asked, so I had not received.
My mother had been able to help me because she had always asked God to give her the answers she needed when I came to her; it was never just her. It was God working through her.
My mother taught me so many things. How did I miss this?
God’s promise is clear: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously ... and it will be given to you.” James 1:5
Furthermore, when our problems persist, God gives us the patience and strength to endure them. Life isn’t perfect; we all have problems. But isn’t it better to face them with God than without Him? We should be certain of our commitment to Jesus Christ, and then learn to commit our problems to Him every day.
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find ...” Matt: 7:7