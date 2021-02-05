“Beverly sent a photo,” read the Facebook Messenger notification.
Curious as to how this related to our current conversation, I opened it. It was a photo of her morning devotional — which was a perfect summation of my last message to her.
“You are at the exact place where God wants you,” Bev wrote. I agreed. Admittedly, though, I’ve had times when I questioned the surety of statements like that.
For most of my career, my position has been tied to grants, projects or contracts. When those end — or get canceled or delayed — I may find myself out of a job. More often than not, I’ve been able to walk right into another role; I’ve been fortunate.
Yet, there have been times when all I could do was trust that “the next big thing” was right around the corner.
During one such time, my friend, Kathy, even spoke those words “right around the corner.” I responded that I felt like that corner was at Elizabeth and Virginia streets on the East End of Charleston — and I had just started down the 1500 block of Virginia Street with a 50-pound backpack. (To those who don’t know, the 1500 block of Virginia Street is considered by some to be the longest city block in the world.)
Six months earlier, I filed for unemployment for the fourth time. It was unlike any of my prior experiences there. When I walked into WorkForce WV that day, I was the only person who had a new claim to file. I ended up with a one-on-one interview.
As I left the claim specialist’s cubicle, I happened to glance back and spotted her nameplate. “Faith,” it read. I nearly danced out of that Plaza East office, “Oh, yeah — God’s got this.God’s got this.”
Less than two weeks later, I had an interview. It went exceedingly well. They spoke of me, specifically, in the position they posted. “Oh, yeah — God’s got this.”
Then crickets. The rejection finally came about six weeks later. More interviews — even one for a job that I thought was the perfect match for my skillsets — and still more rejections.
Unemployment ran out. That was a first. “God, are you paying attention?”
Interviews dried up. Other potential leads mysteriously vanished.
And suddenly, I was walking down Virginia Street with that 50-pound backpack. Did God really have this?
During the next 10 months, friends reached out to assist in ways I never would have imagined, often before I even mentioned a need. Random strangers, whom I’d encounter through one of my jobs would speak life into my world — without a clue as to what was actually going on in private. Their actions and words reassured me of God’s presence, His caring — even if my prayers appeared to be going unanswered.
And then, the call came. I had a job offer — my first in nearly 17 months of searching. I readily accepted, even though it wasn’t “exactly” what I had envisioned.
After all that had transpired, you’d think that I’d be content to stay put for a while. And mostly, I was.
Still, I didn’t feel like I’d quite made it to Elizabeth Street to turn the corner, though the backpack was considerably lighter. I didn’t have assurance this was the “big thing” for which God was preparing me, as several friends had encouraged during some of my darkest times.
It was another 17 months before I got a second call and job offer. I accepted on the spot. This was the job for which I, and countless others, had prayed. The feeling was undeniable.
Two months later, the pandemic hit, and a month after that, I found myself interacting with former colleagues from that initial job I’d taken. Instead of administering disaster funding like I’d done in that role, I was now in a position to possibly receive said disaster assistance for my organization. It certainly helped having those relationships already established. I marveled at how God had orchestrated it all.
God’s timing is rarely our timing. Moving at the “speed of Jesus” is always perfect. Further reflecting on what Bev wrote earlier about me being exactly where God needed me, I realized I had been all along.