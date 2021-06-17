Father’s Day is June 20. I will honor the fathers in my life on that date as always, but I must tell you, without hesitation, that the most important Father’s Day for me is Oct. 16.
The first man I ever loved was born on this day in 1915. Had he lived, my father would be 106 years old this year. But alas! He died at 63.
By today’standards, 63 is young to give up one’s life. With the rapid advancements in medicine, more and more people are living to be old ... a few even to 100 and beyond.
However, my father lived in a much different time -- a time most of us can’t even imagine. When I was very young, though I enjoyed listening to stories about his life, it was difficult to understand the things he witnessed during his 63 years.
As a young man, he suffered the discomforts of rationing and other inconveniences imposed by hard times brought on by the Great Depression (1929-1939). He remembered the high rate of unemployment and hundreds of men standing in long lines hoping to find employment. There were also long lines at soup kitchens across the country, which were set up to feed people who had no money to buy food. He worked in the coal mines, yet times were hard for everyone.
A favorite aunt was once heard saying, “Sometimes it seemed as if God Himself had turned his back on us!”
But my father’s eyes twinkled when he talked about the evenings he and his family gathered around the old console radio to listen to one of President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Fireside Chats.” They were established to help bring confidence back to the people of the country. “One of Roosevelt’s famous quotes,” said my father, “delivered in his first inaugural address was: ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’”
My dad had prayed for a better job for a long time and God finally blessed him with one at the power company. We moved from the coalfields to a small town where I grew up.
Then came World War II (1939-1945). Although the draft was instituted in 1940 and many young men were called to fight for their country, my father didn’t get the call. I was grateful.
Still, sometimes, on Saturday, when my friend, Carol, and I went to a matinee at the local theater, they showed those awful newsreels about the war and, as I watched Japanese planes crash onto one of our ships, killing American men, I worried so about my daddy. That night, I’d have nightmares and wake up crying.
My mother said I should be grateful that, because my daddy had an important job at the power plant making electricity, he wouldn’t have to go to war.
We were not rich by any means, but somehow my father managed to help the families of men who did have to go to war and some who never came home. He gave money and food to anyone who needed it and he always had candy in his pockets for the children.
After the war was over, things got steadily better for everyone.
I have nothing but beautiful childhood memories.
Each generation has a story to tell.
Mine has seen many changes: We couldn’t have imagined, in our early years, the transformations that have taken place in our lifetimes.
We are born to do God’s will, and then move on, letting the next generation take over.
I learned from my father that the importance lies not in the number of years we live, but in the life we live during those years.