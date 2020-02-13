Essays on Faith: On this special day, pay it forward and show love

The word “love” appears on this day in Valentine cards, songs, movies on TV and just about everywhere. Perhaps you tell someone “I love you” just because its commonplace on this date, and you could be sincere or just saying the words.
Like you, I’ve said it either way depending upon who is the recipient. Honesty is a major factor, but then so is a conscience.
One of my favorite Bible verses is Corinthians 13:4-5 for it states: “Love is patient, love is kind, it does not boast, it is not proud, it does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no records of wrongs.”
Wise words then, and even more wise in these troubling times that seem to encompass the world. But are we told of all the good that happens or all of the random acts of love and/or kindness? Sincerely I doubt it, but like many of you, I’ve witnessed those random acts or read about them and it makes my heart swell.
Think about a nation, state or our city in a crisis when help is needed — many will come to the rescue knowing full well that danger can be involved, but they do it anyway for it’s a call to help the fellow man. Sometimes it’s not heartfelt, but mostly it is. And that is showing love in one form or another.
It doesn’t take much to show love, especially on this day, which is Valentine’s Day. Smile at someone, tell them they’re appreciated, tell family members or a spouse they’re loved — all of which cost nothing but can mean so much. All of the above are called “heart gifts” and they can change someone’s life if even for a day.
Just do it.
And if you don’t remember, think back to your grade school days when on this day you would get a Valentine from a boy or girl that you liked that had the word LOVE on it. Think of how it made your heart soar.
It’s time to pay it forward for God said “Love is kind,” “and it is not self-seeking.” Make someone’s day today. Show love.