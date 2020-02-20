Essays on Faith: Perfect after all

While pondering the impending birth of my granddaughter’s child, my mind instinctively scanned decades for mental images of the births of my own children.
Sweet God-given memories!
All were memorable but the first was somewhat traumatic. At only 18 years of age, I was scared and unprepared — not ready for what was to come — and yet, eager to become a mother.
It was more than half a century before I understood why my first-born child was dubbed a “blue baby” and placed in an incubator for 24 hours before I was allowed to see him.
I’d had a long labor. It started at home on Sunday afternoon but didn’t get intense enough to go to the hospital until late Monday evening. I gave birth at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The only thing I remember is lying in bed in a dark room, in terrible pain, being examined by a nurse and my husband holding my hand. The next thing I knew, I was awakened by a nurse who told me everything was fine. It was morning. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw Mr. H. slumped in a chair, sleeping.
“What time is it?” I said, struggling to sit up. “It’s just after seven a.m. Your baby boy was born at 6:30,” she said. “He’s fine; weighed seven pounds.”
Rubbing my hand over my smaller mid-section, I said, “Where is he? I want to see him.”
“Not yet,” she said. “The doctor will be here shortly to talk to you.”
“What’s wrong with him? Please, I want to see my baby!”
“He’s fine. You’ll see him soon,” the nurse said. “But first, the doctor wants to talk to you ... Ah, here he is now,” she said, nodding toward Dr. Camden.
“There’s the new mommy!” said the young doctor. “How’re you feeling?”
“I’m fine,” I said, “but I’d like to see my baby. You have to let me see him! What’s wrong with him? Tell me now!”
“Please calm down,” the doctor said. “He’s fine. He was a breech delivery — born feet first. That’s why we anesthetized you. When we realized he’d be breech, we knew the delivery would be difficult for you. We had to use forceps. He has red marks on his feet, but, don’t worry, they’ll go away.”
“When can I see him?” I said.
“When a baby is born breech,” said the doctor, “he or she is sometimes deprived of oxygen too long and the breathing is compromised for a while. He’s in an incubator, temporarily. He’ll be fine. You’ll probably be able to see him first thing tomorrow.”
Things were much different then. Today, a mother would be taken to the nursery to see her newborn child, no matter what the problem. How cruel it seems, looking back: after carrying a child for nine months, going through the rigors of pregnancy, labor and delivery, to be told you have to wait another 24 hours before seeing your baby!
But you know the saying, ”Anything worth having is worth waiting for,” and in this case, it was definitely true.
When a smiling nurse brought him to me early the next morning, wrapped in a soft blue blanket, which I immediately unwrapped so I could check every inch of his little body, I couldn’t have been happier. Is it possible I gave birth to this tiny angel? I thought.
Except for the red marks on his feet the doctor had assured me would go away, I couldn’t find one thing wrong with him. He had all ten fingers and all ten toes, the softest little cheeks and the most penetrating blue eyes — all topped off with an overabundance of curly black hair.
God had blessed us with a perfect child!
But as our son grew up, he often wondered why he tired more easily than his friends, why he had to rest or take a nap while others played all day and weren’t even ready to stop at dark.
After he was grown, a doctor finally discovered that he had a leaky heart valve and presumed he’d been born with it.
Following a terrifying surgery to replace the mitral valve with an artificial one, he was fine and has led a normal life for ten years.
Having watched our son live much of his life feeling tired and “different,” we are as grateful as he that, by the Grace of God, he survived until an insightful doctor discovered and fixed his problem.
It appears that God’s unconditional love in action made our son perfect after all.
Our prayers and thankfulness should not fluctuate with our circumstances. We should pray continually, and give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for us in Jesus Christ.