Essays on Faith: Practicing intentional faith

In recent months, I have unwittingly learned that prayer is not about calling down miracles on demand. It was a hard lesson to learn.
I feel that my faith has been tested.
It was uncertain for a while whether or not it passed the test. But after much thought, study and prayer, I have come home to where I’ve always been — aware that God’s ways are not my ways, and therefore, even when I don’t understand it, I must accept His will in all things. Not mine.
“‘For My thoughts are not your thoughts,
Nor are your ways My ways,’ says the Lord” (Isaiah 55:8).
When we become bewildered and distressed by the challenges we face, we must turn within for divine understanding. From a human perspective, life may at times appear unjust, but from a divine perspective, every experience has a higher meaning.
C.S. Lewis writes, “God allows us to experience the low points of life in order to teach us lessons that we could learn no other way.”
But if we approach every situation from the standpoint of absolute faith in God, we may find our worries and doubts short-lived. Faith brings answers to prayer and visible evidence of the goodness of God.
As we exercise our physical muscles, we strengthen them. As we use our mental skills, they are increased. It is not surprising then, that the same is true concerning our faith. The more we use it, the more it is strengthened, the more it grows.
Faith acts as a silent prayer that never ceases.
Yet, we may at times consider our faith to be weak. While we can fortify it through prayer and the reading of God’s word, we must also make certain that our faith is accurately directed.
An acorn holds within it the promise of a majestic oak tree, but no potential for an apple tree. The kind of faith seeds we plant determines what will mature in our lives as well.
Ask yourself these questions: “Where am I placing my faith? Am I focusing on those things I want to see growing in my life, or am I focusing primarily on my difficulties?”
“When things go wrong in my life, does my faith falter? Do I whine and complain and blame God for what is happening to me? Or do I realize I’m just going through a season of difficulty and know that this, too, shall pass?”
When troubles threaten to overwhelm us, we have only to release anxious feelings and pray with a sense of peace and positive conviction, to become still and imagine only the best possible outcomes. As we practice this “intentional” faith, our mind and heart are at ease and our trust in God grows ever stronger.
During a dry season, a tree’s roots grow deeper to reach water. Likewise, in times of difficulty, our devotion grows deeper as we seek a relationship with God.
Our faith does not lie in the trouble that surrounds us; our faith lies in God!
“Jesus said, ‘Go, let it be done for you according to your faith.’ And the servant was healed in that hour” (Matthew 8:13).
Our faith is a gift from God. It never leaves us. It is with us at all times ready to be applied in the right ways. It is an inner knowing that arises from our connection to the Holy Spirit. Faith does not mean always being strong, but it gives us the courage to take the next step, knowing strength will come.
We may not always understand the reasons our life unfolds the way it does, but we know if we trust God, events and circumstances will emerge for our highest good. Still, faith does not mean always getting exactly what we want, but being confident that our good is available in every situation. Even if the end result does not appear in the way we expect, it will be the right one for everyone concerned.
When we hold on to faith, hope replaces doubt and all things work together for good. Even though our faith at times may be as small as a mustard seed, it can never be too small. It is an absolute connection to God and His ultimate promise of well-being. Whether we possess a tiny grain of faith or we see our faithfulness as a mountain of possibilities, it sustains and nourishes us.
When we choose to live by faith, we are calm, confident and at peace.
We are never separate from God’s love. Faith invites us to look beyond a challenging situation to see that we are never alone. Even in the darkest times, a constant light guides our way.
That light, that guidance, is Spirit.