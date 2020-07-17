Our Lord taught that we are to be pure of heart in Matthew 5:8: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Paul said to Titus, “To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled” (Titus 1:15).
The New Testament words translated: “pure” means “uncontaminated, free of foreign matter or defilement.” Spiritually, the word means “free from foulness, guilt, corrupt desire, criminal or irregular passions.”
The Old Testament uses a similar word, translated “virtuous,” four times. Boaz called Ruth virtuous and, in Proverbs, Solomon used the word to refer to godly wives. Today we might use the words “real” or “genuine.”
Contrary to today’s philosophy, the pure mind chooses what God chooses. Vocation, place of residence, recreation, language — all reflect the desire to have the mind of Christ.
With a pure heart, I see my relationship with God as comforting, positive, joyful. I aspire to do His will, to be like Him. If I have real love and mercy for others, it comes from God and my love for Him.
Purity of heart means mastery of self, not naïve innocence or perfection. Real purity is hardy, resilient, lasting. Innocence is easily deluded and vanishes when disillusionment comes.
Perfection is impossible, and not understanding this fact can disillusion. The perfection God wants is growth toward the ideal. But He loves us while we are trying. We do not have to be perfect to have His love.
Purity of heart does not act a role, but lives honestly, daily making progress toward complete love of the Father and others. It lives in the world but does not concentrate on the world. Purity of heart allows God’s will to shape our lives, satisfied that, although we’re not perfect, His ways are. Because of that security we face life calm, unafraid, confident.
A pure heart does not have a condemning spirit, but neither does it ignore evil or indulge in blind pictures of humanity.
Purity of heart is realistic, always loving but also discerning. Purity of heart doesn’t just believe truth; it DOES truth. (John 3:21: “But he who does the truth comes to the light, that his deeds may be clearly seen, that they have been done in God.”)
What a joy to have someone recognize my child because of his resemblance to me or my wife. Just so should others see God in us!