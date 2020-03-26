Essays on Faith: Reach out from a distance

Family lore has it that, several years after my grandfather died, my grandmother wistfully confided to her daughter, “Life gets hard sometimes when you no longer have an old man’s shoulder to lay your head on.”
My grandmother was Irish — a little brusque; one never knew what she’d say. As a child, I was apprehensive and gave her a wide berth at all times. My grandfather died at 63, leaving her alone. She lived to be 92 and never remarried.
Apparently, she had a softer side that she rarely revealed. Odd, when you thought you knew someone from your past and then discover you didn’t know them at all.
While watching an update on TV this afternoon, about the most recent threat to the human race, the coronavirus, I thought about my grandmother and imagined how desperately she’d need that shoulder today if she were here. She’d be astonished by this frightening pandemic and all that goes with it.
It would be difficult for her to grasp that we’re being mandated to stay in our homes, that thousands all over the world are coming down with this disease for which there is no cure as of now; that the death count grows daily, standing at more than 16,500 worldwide as I write this.
Likewise, most people feel more than a little disconcerted by the rapid changes and lack of knowledge about this killer that has blatantly disrupted our lives.
I recently talked to a young lady, who lives alone and is staying in as much as possible in compliance with the rules for social distancing. There’s no man in her life at this time. It’s just her and her cat in a small apartment. She says she’s beginning to get lonely and a little depressed.
A good friend, who also lives alone, says she’ll go stark raving mad if this lasts long because she absolutely must get out. Many people are in a similar state of mind. The mere thought of being forced to stay in makes them slightly crazy.
In contrast, another friend who lives alone, told me she’s not worried in the least and suggests we all follow her lead: Stock up on food, grab a couple of good books and make the best of a bad situation. “Don’t panic,” she advises. “It’ll be over before we know it.” I’ve known this friend all my life and she prides herself in “blooming where she’s planted.”
I suppose I’m one of the lucky ones whose life is changing very little except for the concern I feel for those contracting the disease and for some of my family members who are still working with the public. One granddaughter is a nurse at a local hospital.
Mandatory lockdowns don’t affect me. I stay in by choice. Family and friends often scold me for not getting out of the house as often as I should — for not getting my quota of Vitamin D via sunshine and exercise during a vigorous walk.
I’m happiest in my own surroundings. If I must run errands or keep an appointment, I come home as soon as possible and if, by chance, something holds me up longer than expected, it precipitates a bad mood that lasts the rest of the day.
However, I realize I’m in the minority.
Those who live alone, like my friends, may be at greater risk for loneliness and depression due to mandated social distancing, but it doesn’t have to be that way. If you live alone, consider reaching out to someone you can be in contact with every day, or every few days, either by phone or text. Find someone you can talk to about your fears and worries.
If you don’t live alone, consider reaching out to someone who does. Having regular contact with a friend who will listen and pray for you might help all of us not to feel so lonely. It would also give us an avenue to serve another person.
One of the most important things we can do with our time is to pray, asking God to bless every health care worker and all frontline workers — at pharmacies, grocery stores, take-out restaurants, gas stations and others.
Thank them for their service. These people are risking their personal health — and the health of the people they love — for us.
Thank you, God, for dedicated caregivers who behold the Christ in each individual in their care. Bless each of them as Your love flows from their hearts into their words, their touch, and their gentle ways of easing the pain and confusion of the ones for whom they’re caring.
How very blessed the world is! From hearts of love, Your children care about and for one another.