Essays on Faith: Saint Valentine

I never thought much about the origin of Valentine’s Day. I just took it for granted, like most people do.
In my early school experience, the first half of February was always spent preparing for Valentine’s Day. Students participated in the decorating of classrooms by making red and white crepe paper streamers and draping them artfully, along with red hearts, from the ceiling. Each child was responsible for creating his or her own Valentine box by covering a shoe box or something similar with pink, red or white construction paper and lace hearts, and making a slit in the top like a mailbox so that classmates could insert a Valentine to be opened on that special day. It was such fun!
When the big day finally came, there were no classes in the afternoon.
It was party time!
Homeroom mothers brought strawberry Kool-Aid and cupcakes slathered with pink icing and embellished with candy hearts. The whole afternoon was devoted to opening our Valentines and enjoying the treats.
When I mentioned to my eldest son, who was born with more than his share of curiosity, that I was going to write a story about Valentine’s Day, he said, “Do you think St. Valentine was really a saint?”
“I don’t know,” I said. “I never thought about it.”
“Well, it might be more interesting if you include some facts about Valentine’s Day — you know, make it educational.”
“Perhaps,” I said.
Researching was easy and fun. I wondered why I hadn’t done it before.
According to Whitney Hopler, communications director for the Center for Advancement of Well-Being at George Mason University, Saint Valentine was a Catholic priest and doctor, who lived in Italy during the third century A.D.
While couples could not marry in Rome for some time due to a ruling from Emperor Claudius II, Valentine would perform the ceremony illegally. Valentine was sentenced to jail, but in jail he befriended his jailer and his jailer’s daughter, who he also began to tutor.
Hopler writes that the emperor in time offered to pardon Valentine, as long as he renounced his Christian faith. When Valentine refused, the emperor sentenced him to death. Before the execution, Valentine wrote to his jailer’s daughter, signing it, “From your Valentine.”
Hopler says “that note inspired people to begin writing their own loving messages to others on Valentine’s Feast Day, Feb. 14, which is celebrated on the same day on which Valentine was martyred.”
Today, on Valentine’s Day, we send cards, flowers, and gifts that say “I love you.” We also comfort and encourage others with our loving thoughts and words.
The story of St. Valentine performing marriage ceremonies, even when it was forbidden by the authorities is a reminder to us: We are called to express the love of God in this world regardless of appearances.
Every loving relationship is blessed. The love that we share with others comes from God, the one source of all love. When we establish a bond with someone, whether for a moment or a lifetime, we meet on holy ground.
Being in love means we are understanding and caring, considerate and thoughtful. We communicate how much we care for others and how thankful we are that they are a part of our lives — not just on a special day but every day.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-5)
“Do everything in love.” (1 Corinthians 16:14)