“So I perceived that nothing is better than that a man should rejoice in his own works, for that is his heritage. For who can bring him to see what will happen after him?” Ecclesiastes 3:22
Isn’t it amazing how many things the Bible gives us to make our life happier and more enjoyable?
A study of Proverbs is a most profitable book to help us with everyday life. Some things make life pleasant; others make it miserable. The following rules are not always easy to follow, but they will help you if applied.
1. Make up your mind to be happy. Find pleasure in simple things.
2. Make the best of your circumstance. Everyone has some sorrow. Seek to make the smiles outnumber the tears.
3. You can’t please everyone. Don’t let your critics run and ruin your life. The more you accomplish, the more resistance you will meet.
4. Don’t borrow trouble. Imaginary problems are heavier than the actual ones.
5. Hate poisons the soul. Do not cherish grudges. Avoid people who make you unhappy.
6. Don’t hold postmortems or brood over sorrows and mistakes.
7. Do what you can for those less fortunate than yourself, especially those who have blessed your life.
8. Keep busy. A busy person doesn’t have time to be unhappy.
But, the most happy life of all is to be a Christian. Look at the life of Saul, as the persecutor, and then, after he became a Christian. In Acts 22:16, Ananias told him to “arise, and be baptized, calling on the name of the Lord.”
What a change that took place in his life. From persecutor to persecuted. Even though persecuted, he believed that everything would work out. Romans 8:28 reads: “And we know all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”