Things are not always as they seem.
Consider Charlie, who was mid-year in high school when he went to live with relatives in another state.
Charlie’s great aunt and uncle didn’t ask any questions. They welcomed Charlie and enrolled him in school. He turned out to be a huge help, climbing step-stools and ladders for anything they couldn’t reach.
Great Uncle Albert was nearly 80. He’d stopped working years earlier, his eyes failing him. But Great Aunt Alice, at 70, was still the town judge and busy.
“What’s that?” Alice said one evening as the three sat on the patio. She pointed toward plants growing along the fence.
“Tomatoes,” Charlie answered.
Albert stood and tottered toward the fence. He bent down and lifted his thick glasses.
“They sure are, Alice,” he said. “The boy’s got your green thumb.”
That night, Charlie quietly moved those “tomato” plants to a high, sunny window inside the garden shed.
The next morning, he stopped his aunt on her way to work. “If you need anything in the shed, I’ll get it for you. Don’t want you to hurt yourself.”
“That’s a good boy,” Albert said, and Alice nodded.
The following morning, Saturday, was for roses — Alice’s favorite flower. She was out front tending them when a familiar car stopped.
“Yes, Hubert?” Alice knew the troubled boy from court. He was also the grandson of her next-door neighbor.
“Judge,” he said, grinning. “How’s it going?”
Alice straightened in her prim fashion, eyeing him. “Fine.”
“Money tight?” he asked.
“What’re you talking about, Hubert?” Alice frowned.
“Your shed,” he started laughing. “There’s marijuana growing in the window.”
That’s when Alice realized she’d been had. Charlie, arriving mid-school year, was there for a reason.
But this story is nothing compared to one of the greatest feats of trickery in Scripture. It happened some 3,000 years ago, perpetrated by a man of the cloth — Elisha.
Syria was at war with Israel at that time. And Israel always seemed to know what Syria was up to.
“Which of you is for the king of Israel?” the Syrian king finally asked his advisors, certain he had a mole.
“It’s Elisha,” one responded. “He knows the words uttered in your bedroom.”
How was that possible? Elisha knew from God what to do and kept telling the Israeli king when to flee the stronger Syrians.
The Syrian king then shouts, “Go get that prophet!”
And his army was off, quickly encircling the city where Elisha was staying. When the prophet’s servant arose, he saw the army and hurried to Elisha.
“What shall we do?” he said.
Elisha looked out and famously answered, “Those who are with us are more than those against us.”
Elisha prayed for his servant’s eyes to be opened, and the man saw the mountain filled with horses and chariots of fire — an army of angels.
Even so, the prophet wasn’t interested in a holy battle. As the Syrian army descended toward him, Elijah prayed for the soldiers to be struck blind.
God did it.
Then Elisha quickly offered the Syrian general assistance. “I will lead you to the man you seek.”
Without so much as a question, the whole blind army followed the prophet. You can guess what happens. Elisha led them, stopped and prayed for their eyes to be opened. The Syrians then found themselves surrounded by the Israeli army.
“Do I kill them?” the Israeli king asked Elisha.
No. Elisha had other plans.
On that day, every Syrian soldier was served a great feast and then released. Scripture says thereafter the Syrians no longer harm Israel. (2 Kings 6:8-23)
It’s a great turn of events for the Hebrews, but not for everyone. A Syrian general probably faced early retirement that day.
My mom often cautioned me with these words: “Know who you’re with.”
She wanted me to choose my friends carefully. To ask questions and pay attention — something one old couple and a great military man failed to do.
Always know what’s growing by the fence. Someone else’s “tomatoes” could change your life.