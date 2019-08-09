Essays on Faith: Standing on the promises

Sarah opened her eyes and smiled at Isaac, her toddler, standing inches from her face. They both were silent as she threw back her blanket and took his hand, leading him out of the tent. She gathered up the large water pot and handed the boy a much smaller one to carry. They made their way to the springs, Isaac running ahead chasing a lizard.
This was her favorite time of the day and her only hour alone with Yahweh. Once everyone in the camp awakened, she wouldn’t have a moment to herself until she fell back into her blanket again come dusk.
She watched her son and praised Almighty God for this miracle. She could not understand how or why God chose to present her with the gift of this child. It never should have happened at her age. And to think she laughed out loud when the Almighty approached her and Abraham with the idea.
But Abraham was positive he received the message correctly. Not only would she conceive this child, but she would be the mother of many more. The promise said, “As many as the sands on the seashore and stars in the sky.”
We all know this story found in Genesis. It is the ultimate testimony of standing firm on God’s promises. But this little Biblical family also teaches us another lesson. And it is that of obedience. Flip forward a few chapters and you will see God asking Abraham for Isaac’s life. And this father doesn’t hesitate for a moment.
The very next day he packs up his son and they travel to Moriah to surrender Isaac up to God. Long story short, God stops Abraham from sacrificing his precious boy. You see, He wanted Abraham’s obedience, not his son. “To obey is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22).
Many years later God would sacrifice His own precious boy on an old rugged cross for you and for me. Let’s obey Him in return.