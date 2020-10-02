It was late July, 1933, when I was 8 years old. Dr. Welty was telling my mother, “Jean’s tonsils are very badly infected. My advice is for her to have her tonsils and adenoids removed now. They’ll only get worse and it would be best to have it done before school starts in early September. She should be doing fine by then.”
In those days, only wealthy people went to the hospitals. Most babies were still being born at home. Ambulances, too, mainly were used to take deceased people from their homes to the funeral parlors.
Dr. Welty’s office was composed of two rooms, the waiting room and his office, where he checked patients and gave them his advice. He could not operate on me at his office because we had no transportation back to my home several city blocks away. So, they decided on a date in early August to remove my tonsils and adenoids on our kitchen table on Orchard Street.
My mother was given instructions on how to clean the kitchen area for this procedure. She also was to administer the ether by putting the cloth treated by the doctor over the nose area. Remember, this was during the Great Depression era. It wasn’t unusual to people at that time. You did what you had to do.
The time came for the operation and I remember the doctor told me that when my mother put the cloth with the ether over my nose that I should start counting aloud from 100 backwards until I was groggy. I remember stopping at 90 and the operation proceeded with no hitches.
When I came to, I only remember feeling dry-mouthed and groggy. The doctor was showing the removed items to my mother and telling her they were badly infected, but barring any infection, in two or three days, I should feel recovered.
In a day or so, I developed a 103-degree temperature and he told my mother he would check me over after office hours. He stopped by and drew some blood from my arm and told my mother he would contact her. “Be sure to have her drink lots of water and keep her head cool with wet cloths,” he advised.
The next morning, he stopped by while making his house calls. His voice was calm as he told my mother, “You are going to have to watch her very closely, Eleanor. This is very serious. She has an overwhelming infection and has spinal meningitis. This is not an easy message to deliver, but Jean is either going to die or be crippled for life. There is no medication we have to deal with it. You can give her aspirin and use cold compresses to deal with the fever. I am so sorry to bring you such devastating news.”
He visited me often in the weeks ahead. Of course, I was not able to start school after Labor Day. My appetite was poor and I was losing weight. He did have me taking cod liver oil with orange juice when we had it. There was no penicillin or vitamin pills back in those days.
One day while checking me, Dr. Welty found a small growth on my neck and told my mother, “We’ll have to keep an eye on this.” Sure enough, it kept enlarging, and when it got about the size of a fist, he lanced it and lots of fluid drained out. He took the fluid for testing.
The next time he came, he told us that it looked like the remaining poison had gone to that spot on my neck and hopefully I would recover. It would take some time and I would have to learn to walk again, but I wasn’t going to die just yet! God had other plans for me.
It was several weeks before I was well enough to start my school year, but I was able to catch up and stay with my class throughout the 8th grade graduation before moving on to a different high school.
I remember when I finished the second 10 weeks of my school year, I saw the word “absent” written sideways on my report card where the grades normally would have been. Sister Nicholas’ perfect handwriting appeared here. I kept this report card for years, but it has disappeared.
My mother took excellent care of me at home all of this time while doing her regular duties for my dad, sister and two brothers. By the time I was able to go back to school, sometime in November, close to my 9th birthday, I was gaining weight and was up to 40 pounds.
Thanks to God’s help and the love and care of my family, the experience of this illness stayed with me throughout my life. Every time I had difficulty in pregnancy, an appendix that had ruptured before surgery, the removal of an ovarian growth, which was non-malignant, I developed an outlook that I knew with God’s help I could survive and overcome illness.
That could partially explain why I am still here after more than 96 years. My feisty attitude was also an asset. We do have to have a good outlook and trust in God.