It’s been said that life is like a big slice of watermelon: though sweet and succulent, it contains many things you’d rather not swallow. The trick is to savor one delicious bite at a time without worrying about what comes next.
When I was young, people knew how to savor life. Each day was a new event. They worked hard, played hard and trusted God to take care of them and their families in all circumstances.
They didn’t sweat the small stuff.
Times have changed, but thank God, the memories are as clear as ever.
When I started school, my mother went to work. That meant that I, an only child, couldn’t stay alone. So, when school was dismissed each spring for summer vacation, my parents deposited me on a train bound for Kingston, a small coal-mining town in Southern West Virginia where my grandparents lived. I was safe traveling alone because the conductor was a relative.
The rhythmic rumble of steel on steel made me smile as the steam-driven locomotive snaked its way through the Appalachian Mountains bringing me closer and closer to my favorite place in the entire world.
When the train chugged into the station next to the Company Store, belching black smoke, I could barely contain my excitement. I jumped down from the steps of the train to the platform where my Aunt Betty waited with a big smile and a hug. The conductor handed her my small suitcase and off we went, chattering all the way home where Mom (my grandmother) was preparing a special meal in honor of my arrival and the first day of summer vacation.
Kingston lay in the arms of three flourishing mountains and was the farthest point one could travel up Paint Creek by train. There was only one road and one railroad track leading from the town.
It was remote, to say the least.
Although life was sometimes difficult for adults, it was utopia for children who lived in almost identical company-owned houses and daily roamed the hills, hollows and creek beds of the area.
My grandmother’s youngest child, Betty, was my mother’s sister. She was only three months older than I was. Therefore, Betty was my aunt, my playmate and my friend.
During the summer days of our childhood, Betty and I fearlessly explored those magnificent hills of West Virginia gathering precious memories that would last a lifetime.
Pop (my grandfather) swung back and forth on the creaky front porch swing. “I’ll bet mid-July in Kingston is hotter than Hades,” he said.
“You’ll know soon enough, Old Man,” Mom answered, sounding like Grandma Walton.
I had no idea what Hades was, but midsummer to Betty and me was more fun than a merry-go-round.
After dinner, we headed outside to enjoy the final rays of light before dark. Mom shrieked as the screen door slammed behind us. “Girls! Must you always slam that door?” We giggled.
A warm wind, laden with scents of fried chicken and okra, accompanied us as we made our way to the front yard. We saw a man walking up the road toward us. As he came closer, we recognized Uncle Ben, Betty’s big brother. He was carrying a large bag.
“Whatcha’ got?” Betty said.
“Come inside and see,” Ben answered, grinning like a Cheshire cat.
Back around the house we went, following closely behind Uncle Ben, certain there was something wonderful in the bag for us.
Once inside, Ben hugged Mom, then placed the bag on the table and began taking out its contents. Betty and I squealed with delight when we saw that it was ice cream in little cardboard cups with wooden spoons attached to the sides. In those days, in a remote coal camp, ice cream was a rare luxury.
After removing the lids, Ben handed each of us a cup of the creamy vanilla treat and, with a quick “thank you” and a big smile, we hurried outside, letting the door slam once again.
Betty ran ahead, enjoying her ice cream, but I managed only two bites before, suddenly, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a black streak, felt a jab at my foot and then saw the streak disappear under the house. Screaming wildly, I threw my ice cream into the air and began crying. Mom and Pop came running to my side. Examining my ankle and finding only a couple of small red spots, Pop said it had been a black snake and harmless.
Mom cleaned the wound with alcohol and covered it with a bandage. I kept crying hysterically. When she assured me that my ankle was fine and asked why I was still upset, I whined, “I dropped my ice cream!”
There was no more, but Betty shared hers with me. She’d take a bite, and then give me a bite, and this continued until the delicious treat was gone.
“That’s what friends do,” she said, ice cream dripping from her chin. “They share things.”
I’m so grateful to God for those magical days of summer where, through love, I began to learn some of the most important lessons of my life.