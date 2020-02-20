I lived with my mom, her sister, their mom, and step-father — and all of us lived in his lovely house. My dad would not be in the picture until I was 5 years old. As told later, my mom went back to work as a secretary four weeks after I was born, and her sister had a job at the phone company. That left me with my grandmother as her husband (my step-grandfather) left each day for work.
You can probably guess I was an inquisitive little girl by age 3, as I remember books I had but I couldn’t read and so I’d ask my grandmother to tell me stories — thankfully she had a slew of them and I listened intently.
As for poems, I had a Robert Louis Stevenson pop-up book of poetry and either my mom or her sister would read them to me. It was nirvana to hear the poems read aloud. By age 4, I’d memorized Stevenson’s poem “Rain” even if I couldn’t read.
Yes, I had a nursery rhyme book and again some family member would read the rhymes to me or tell them. Those rhymes were my favorite. I could recite them to the point of no-doubt household hysteria but no one shushed me thankfully.
All of the above was the norm for most children my age hearing these three wonderful sources of memorization.
Forward in time, I became an elementary teacher and wove the three sources into my teaching. It was amazing to tell my second graders stories and hear their own, but it was no more amazing that every single student by the end of the year had memorized seven poems that I’d introduced to them. I was proud of them, but they were much more proud.
As for nursery rhymes, during recess, I’d start one and invariably several second graders would finish each one. They knew them all.
Years later while still teaching second grade, my students still were joyous in memorizing poetry, but telling stories? Not so much on their parts sadly, and worse was that hardly any knew a single nursery rhyme. Reason? We were entering the computer age, and stories told as well as the rhymes fell by the wayside.
My reason for telling you this is that by that time, I’d come in close contact with two Army vets who had been POWS in WWII in Germany. One was a neighbor, but he never spoke of his experience ever.
“How did he survive those years?” I asked his wife.
“It was extremely hard, and from what he would tell me, he relied on his memory, and said poems and rhymes in his head. That got him through many many times,” she said. I was speechless. “And so did faith,” she added.
The other POW was my late best friend’s dad, and he too had been in the army. I never knew about the atrocities he went through or how he survived until he much later wrote a pamphlet-type book of how he survived. Sadly, I didn’t get to read it until after he’d passed away, but again as the other POW, he depended upon his memory of poems, Bible scriptures and rhymes in his mind to get through the prisoner time in Germany. He wrote that “above all, faith was my survival kit.”
The point of all this is that according to studies done on the human brain, memorization used to be 10 percent usage of the brain’s gray cell matter — and later it was changed to 20 percent usage. But could the percentage be higher? Yes, it could if only young children or people of all ages use the brains given to them by God to memorize poems or rhymes.
There are multitudes of stories out there that people would love to share, thousands of poems, and rhymes, and countless Bible verses all waiting for you to hear, memorize and keep them inside of you. Of course, you could share.
I sincerely hope that you keep in mind the two men I was lucky to know who survived and were released from German camps, for they kept their minds busy and relied upon faith.
It’s not too late to have an evening without electronics, and teach your young children rhymes, poems and/or Bible verses. Their God-given brains will thank you for it, for the gray matter will increase in usage, and who wouldn’t want that? Comes in handy with age, and in these times.